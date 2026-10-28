Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Jack Gleeson and More to Star in GOOD SEX UK Debut at Battersea Arts Centre
The cast will also feature Phia Saban, Anoushka Lucas, Lucy McCormick, Khalid Abdalla and Mei Mac, performing across three nights in the UK premiere.
Following runs in Ireland and New York, the cast has been revealed for Good Sex at Battersea Arts Centre. The production makes its UK premiere from 4 – 6 November.
How do you have sex on stage? How do you even have sex? To try and find an answer, each night, two brand new actors tell a story of desire, betrayal and loneliness. They have never rehearsed together or read the script. They are strangers. But they are not alone. To help and guide them they are joined on stage by an Intimacy Director, trained in the art of teaching people how to touch. So, you can rest assured that the sex will be safe. It will be consensual. And it will be good.
Each night, Good Sex will feature a new pair of actors:
Wednesday 4th November:
Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, HBO; Sex Education, Netflix; House of Guinness, Netflix) and Phia Saban (House of the Dragon, HBO; The Last Kingdom, Netflix; Oedipus; Wyndham's Theatre)
Thursday 5th November:
Anoushka Lucas (Ballet Shoes, National Theatre; Rhinoceros, The Almeida Theatre; Oklahoma! Young Vic / West End Transfer) and Lucy McCormick (Are You Watching?, The Royal Court; Troilus and Cressida, Shakespeare's Globe; Wuthering Heights, National Theatre)
Friday 6th November:
Khalid Abdalla (Netflix's The Crown, The Kite Runner, DreamWorks Pictures; Prima Facie, Bunya Productions and Embankment films) and Mei Mac (My Neighbour Totoro, RSC; Call the Midwife, BBC; untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play, The Royal Exchange and Young Vic)
Good Sex is brought to Battersea Arts Centre by: Director Ben Kidd; Dramaturg Bush Moukarzel; producer Tilly Taylor; featuring Liv O'Donoghue, Maeve O'Mahony and Barry McKiernan; Stage Design Aedín Cosgrove; Lighting Design Stephen Dodd; Sound Design and Music Jenny O'Malley; Costume Design Mae Leahy; Intimacy Direction Sue Mythen and Abigail Kessel; Production Manager Gavin Kennedy; Stage Manager Olivia Drennan; Assistant Stage Manager Anika Kidd; On Stage Crew Ciarán Murphy and Eugenia Genunchi; and On Stage Crew Ciarán Murphy and Eugenia Genunchi.
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