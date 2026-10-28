Jack Gleeson and More to Star in GOOD SEX UK Debut at Battersea Arts Centre

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Following runs in Ireland and New York, the cast has been revealed for Good Sex at Battersea Arts Centre. The production makes its UK premiere from 4 – 6 November.

How do you have sex on stage? How do you even have sex? To try and find an answer, each night, two brand new actors tell a story of desire, betrayal and loneliness. They have never rehearsed together or read the script. They are strangers. But they are not alone. To help and guide them they are joined on stage by an Intimacy Director, trained in the art of teaching people how to touch. So, you can rest assured that the sex will be safe. It will be consensual. And it will be good.

Each night, Good Sex will feature a new pair of actors:

Wednesday 4th November:

Jack Gleeson (Game of Thrones, HBO; Sex Education, Netflix; House of Guinness, Netflix) and Phia Saban (House of the Dragon, HBO; The Last Kingdom, Netflix; Oedipus; Wyndham's Theatre)

Thursday 5th November:

Anoushka Lucas (Ballet Shoes, National Theatre; Rhinoceros, The Almeida Theatre; Oklahoma! Young Vic / West End Transfer) and Lucy McCormick (Are You Watching?, The Royal Court; Troilus and Cressida, Shakespeare's Globe; Wuthering Heights, National Theatre)

Friday 6th November:

Khalid Abdalla (Netflix's The Crown, The Kite Runner, DreamWorks Pictures; Prima Facie, Bunya Productions and Embankment films) and Mei Mac (My Neighbour Totoro, RSC; Call the Midwife, BBC; untitled f*ck m*ss s**gon play, The Royal Exchange and Young Vic)

Good Sex is brought to Battersea Arts Centre by: Director Ben Kidd; Dramaturg Bush Moukarzel; producer Tilly Taylor; featuring Liv O'Donoghue, Maeve O'Mahony and Barry McKiernan; Stage Design Aedín Cosgrove; Lighting Design Stephen Dodd; Sound Design and Music Jenny O'Malley; Costume Design Mae Leahy; Intimacy Direction Sue Mythen and Abigail Kessel; Production Manager Gavin Kennedy; Stage Manager Olivia Drennan; Assistant Stage Manager Anika Kidd; On Stage Crew Ciarán Murphy and Eugenia Genunchi; and On Stage Crew Ciarán Murphy and Eugenia Genunchi.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 10 Hrs 58 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming