JONNY FEATHERS THE ROCK AND ROLL PIGEON Comes To Riverside Studios This Christmas

Performances run 7th December 2022 – Sunday 8th January 2023.

Nov. 10, 2022  
Following a critically acclaimed run at Park Theatre, Jonny Feathers The Rock and Roll Pigeon is flying down to Riverside Studios to kick off the festive season for families and little rebels using the power of rock'n'rolling. The musical with live original music brings together guitars, drums, puppets and a healthy dose of bubbles for audiences to flap and clap on a race to the biggest gig of the year. Written by Martin Murphy (Villain; Soho Theatre; Jury; Park Theatre) and directed by Matt Borgatti (Mr Tiger Goes Wild; Goblin Theatre; The Ballad of Rudy; Goblin Theatre), this limited run is for the whole family with plenty of laughs and cheeky jokes thrown in for grown-ups.

Jonny Feathers The Rock and Roll Pigeon is a heart-warming and humorous show that celebrates the power of friendship, unity and helping others. Introducing Lauson Kenyon (Zog & The Flying Doctors, Freckle Productions) who will be taking on the role of Jonny Feathers, the one and only mischievous pigeon who loves rocking out. This completely unique live musical experience wouldn't be complete without Sophie Earl (Cleo, Camping Emmanuelle and Dick; Theatre on the Coast - Southwold Theatre) as Vicky the Vixen and Lucy Yates (The Lost Spells, Goblin Theatre; Pataflafla; Run Theatre) as Basher the Badger. Both will also play all the friends Jonny Feathers meets along the way.

It's the day of Jonny's big gig in Camden Town but he's lost his guitar. Join Jonny and friends on the hunt as we retrace his steps trying to find it. On the way we're helped by Vicky the Vixen, Bale the Snail - who invites Jonny in for tea in her shell - and Basher the Badger - lost on the way home from a trip to Glastonbury.

Martin Murphy, Producer, Writer, Composer and Lyricist of the show, comments, Jonny Feathers is a story that's existed in my mind for a very long time. I wanted to create a legend but a modern one, something my younger siblings would love but with more edge than a lot of the safer work often targeted at children. Since becoming a father, I've started to see a lot more shows for young audiences and so knew that Jonny Feathers would be something that both my daughter and young audiences in general would enjoy. Whatever age we are, we all love a cheeky little rebel... Producer Matthew Crowfoot shared my vision and saw the great potential of Jonny Feathers, so 'Rock Pigeon Productions' was formed. Matthew's many years of experience in Children's theatre; including performing in hugely successful shows such as Charlie & Lola combined with his commitment to accessibility within the arts made him a perfect partner.

Rock Pigeon productions was formed in 2021 by Matt Crowfoot, Simon Bates & Martin Murphy.




