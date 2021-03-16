Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JERSEY BOYS Delays West End Reopening to 28 July 2021

The show is currently booking through 31 October 2021.

Mar. 16, 2021  
Jersey Boys has delayed its return to the West End's Trafalgar Theatre, according to ATG Tickets' website.

The production is now set to return to the newly-renovated theatre on 28 July 2021. The show is currently booking through 31 October 2021.

Learn more and book tickets here.

Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide.

Featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin', December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don't Cry and many more, Jersey Boys is a story full of heart, humour and "sheer musical razzmatazz" (The Sunday Express) you simply will never forget.


