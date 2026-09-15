JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Cast Announced at Hackney Empire
Clive Rowe directs and stars in the production as Hackney Empire marks its 125th anniversary season.
Hackney Empire has announced the full cast for its 2026 pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, led by Olivier Award winner Clive Rowe, who returns to direct and star as Dame Trot.
The production will run from November 21-December 31, with a press performance on December 3. This year's pantomime will coincide with Hackney Empire's 125th anniversary, with additional celebrations and special appearances to be announced.
Rowe, recently seen in the West End production of Hadestown, has appeared as a Dame in Hackney Empire pantomimes for more than 25 years. He was nominated for Best Director at the UK Pantomime Awards for the theatre's 2025 production of Cinderella.
Returning for his 21st Hackney Empire pantomime is Kat B as Simple Simon Trot. His previous credits at the theatre include The Wiz and A Christmas Carol.
Joining them are Louise Cielecki as Fairy Firethorn, Christopher Staines as Stephen Fleshcreep, Marina Lawrence-Mahrra as Jack Trot, Summer Priest as Jill and Andre Antonio as Harp and Timothy Trot.
The ensemble features Ellie Greenway, Alanna Panditaratne, Charlize Indigo, who will make their professional debut, Charlie Scales, Toby Seddon, Lara Wollington and Sam Jamison.
"Hackney Empire panto is always the highlight of my year, and I can't wait to be back — both as director and causing mischief and mayhem as Dame Trot," said Rowe. "There's something completely unique about the relationship between this theatre, its audiences and its pantomime, and we want to give everyone a show packed with everything they come to Hackney for: brilliant music, huge laughs, fabulous costumes and festive magic."
Creative Team
Jack and the Beanstalk is written by Will Brenton and directed by Rowe, with original music and songs by Steven Edis. Cleo Pettitt serves as set and Costume Designer, with Wendy Gadian as musical director, arranger, orchestrator and supervisor and Mike Ward as choreographer.
The creative team also includes Tim Mitchell as lighting designer, Richard Bell as sound designer, Jake Lawrence as associate lighting designer, Sades Robinson-Craft as costume supervisor, Clare Packham as assistant director and Rosamunde Hutt as casting associate. Emily Obasohan serves as producer, with Tom Kingdon for Production Solutions Group as production manager.
"Pantomime is at the heart of Hackney Empire, so it feels especially fitting that Jack and the Beanstalk will take us through the theatre's 125th birthday this December," said Hackney Empire CEO Chris Sudworth. "We have a few very special surprises in store as the anniversary approaches — including some familiar faces joining us along the way — and there is much more to announce over the coming week."
Jack and the Beanstalk runs November 21-December 31, 2026 at Hackney Empire.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...