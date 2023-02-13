Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Iranian Artist Exhibits Hyper-Real Portraits Alongside Surreal, Social-Commentary Drawings

The exhibit 'Painting is Like Breathing for Me' runs 6 – 16 April.

Feb. 13, 2023  
Iranian Artist Exhibits Hyper-Real Portraits Alongside Surreal, Social-Commentary Drawings

The works of Raoof Haghighi, raised in a family of 8 artists under authoritarian regime in Shiraz, Iran, convey the effects of exposure to freedom under a dictator - his extreme discipline of conforming to the rules of hyper-real portraiture and a risk-taking pursuit of freedom of expression in his surreal pencil drawings.

Raoof's April exhibition in London, "Painting is Like Breathing for Me", juxtaposes his portraits of the objective, reality-bound, physical truth of his sitters, with his drawings that explore the subjective, no-holds barred, ethereal poetry of his dreams. After experiencing decades of oppressive control of thought and speech, these drawings respond by communicating as freely and honestly as possible, on precisely the banned subjects. By openly expressing what he'd previously been prevented from saying, Raoof's works have become a beacon of the Persian tradition of poets, artists and philosophers, particularly to those still in Iran.

Since the Iranian government's September '22 ban of Instagram, where Raoof has 236,000 followers, he doubled down: Raoof dedicated his portrait of a tattooed woman toying with her hijab at the Royal Institute of Portrait Painters to "all the brave women in Iran who are currently fighting for their freedom", painted a portrait of actress and activist Golshifteh Farahani, hashtagged a drawing of a woman's loose hair turning to wings with #MahsaAmini, the woman who died in suspicious circumstances after being jailed for not covering her hair and adding to his "Adam & Eve" series, exposing the hypocrisy of forced veils:

"Adam and Eve", Pencil on paper, 2022

The exhibition's centrepiece, titled "Just Take Them and Leave Me Alone" touched on the most raw-nerve at the centre of the Women's Rights movement in Iran. It depicts a surreal image of a woman who, as her breasts and groin have been removed, is left free from the abusive constraints or demands placed on her because of the male response to those parts of her body. This drawing went viral, being shared 40k+ times on Facebook, getting 36k+ likes on Instagram and the NFT selling for £18k. It was placed on the front cover of Reddit where it received 2.6k comments such as "This is haunting. Thinking the other night how I wanted to walk somewhere, but then changed my mind because we've had a lot of sexual assault in the area recently.." and "Being reduced on your superficial sexual characteristics is sad, you are more than just appearance of skin, muscles and forms of your body".

"Just Take Them and Leave Me Alone", Pencil on paper, 2022

By placing Raoof's drawings alongside his portraits in oil, it becomes apparent that his claim that their creation is like breathing for him, is a statement on the importance and power of truth. His uncompromising attention to accurate depiction of external flesh, hair and bone is no different to his same glare at our internal feelings, thoughts and dreams.

Through Raoof Haghighi's dedication to discipline in observation and willingness to communicate what he sees, perhaps freedom will spread from his paintings, and some more of us may be able to breathe.

Exhibition: "Painting is Like Breathing for Me" Artist: Raoof Haghighi Dates: 6 - 16 April, 2023

Gallery: A Gallery Location: 2 Motcomb St, Knightsbridge, London, SW1X 8JU Web: agallery.uk



Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgartens THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at Anders Lustgarten's THE CITY AND THE TOWN at Hull Truck Theatre
The first production photographs from THE CITY AND THE TOWN, the latest play from Anders Lustgarten, have been released fresh from its premiere at Hull Truck Theatre. Check out the photos here!
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look At IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE SAVES THE WORLD At Birmingham Rep
Production shots have been released for Idiots Assemble: Spitting Image Saves the World, which is currently playing its world premiere performances at Birmingham Rep until Sat 11 Mar 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsal for The UK Tour of QUALITY STREET
See photos from inside rehearsal for for the delicious Regency farce Quality Street, touring the UK this year. From the beloved writer of Peter Pan, the acclaimed original run in 2020 was cut  short by the pandemic and has now been revived for 2023.
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE Photo
Cast Announced For the UK Tour of FAMILY TREE
Casting has been announced for the World Premiere and National Tour of Mojisola Adebayo’s award-winning play Family Tree, presented by Actors Touring Company (ATC) and Belgrade Theatre Coventry in association with Brixton House Theatre. 

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINEPhotos: Original British Cast Surprises Students at Their Performance of A CHORUS LINE
February 13, 2023

The magic of theatre was alive and well on Friday, February 10th, as 9 cast members from the original West End production of A Chorus Line made a surprise appearance at the evening performance. Check out photos here!
SLOW VIOLENCE Comes to the Pleasance Theatre in MarchSLOW VIOLENCE Comes to the Pleasance Theatre in March
February 13, 2023

Exploring the apathy and inaction surrounding climate breakdown, Slow Violence is an absurd physical comedy theatre show set in a neglected travel agents office. 
Photos: First Look at WINNER'S CURSE at Park TheatrePhotos: First Look at WINNER'S CURSE at Park Theatre
February 13, 2023

All new photos have been released from Winner's Curse at Park Theatre. TV and radio personality Clive Anderson stars in an interactive theatrical look at the difficult world of international relations, written by former ambassador and Middle East peace negotiator Daniel Taub with Dan Patterson,  writer/producer on Mock The Week and The Duck House.
THE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This AprilTHE ALWAYS SUNNY PODCAST Will Perform First Live Shows In London This April
February 13, 2023

Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Glenn Howerton, creators and stars of the iconic show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, will bring their hit comedy podcast The Always Sunny Podcast to London for their first live shows in the UK.
Full Cast Announced For AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward TheatreFull Cast Announced For AIN'T TOO PROUD at the Prince Edward Theatre
February 13, 2023

Full casting has been announced for the West End premiere of the smash hit Tony Award-winning Broadway musical AIN'T TOO PROUD, opening at the Prince Edward Theatre from Friday 31 March 2023.
share