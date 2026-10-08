Interview: 'It's Such A Spectacle': Actor Colleen Rose Curran On Playing Alternate Christine in PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As it celebrates forty fabulous years, The Phantom of the Opera continues to dominate the West End, with people travelling from all over the world to see the classic Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Recently, we had the chance to chat with Colleen Rose Curran, who is the current alternate for Christine Daaé. We discussed what it’s like to star in such an iconic show, some of her favourite moments and how being in Phantom is a full-circle moment for her.

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

Oh, we've got to go way back! I didn't really grow up with a lot of theatre around me. I’m not from a theatrical family. I grew up in Birmingham, so you'd have to go into town to see anything at the Hippodrome. But I'd say it would have to be school shows - such an easy in! I used to watch the Andrew Lloyd Webber search for Dorothy, Over the Rainbow. And then my parents took me to London, and the first show I ever saw was The Wizard of Oz, so it was an Andrew Lloyd Webber. Full circle!

And now what's it like being in Phantom?

It's pretty cool! It's as fun as it looks. It's such a spectacle to be a part of. Very surreal.

Can you tell us a bit about what goes into the role of being an alternate?

Yeah, it's a bit of an unusual one! But I was an understudy before, so I got to grips with how it worked before I did it. You're basically on call. I have two shows a week where I'm scheduled on Monday and Friday, but then you're on call for the rest of the week. So there's a cut-off time, and if someone's ill, you'll cover.

And what was the rehearsal process like for the role of Christine?

Well, I rehearsed it when I was second cover, so it was quite a while ago when I first started. But there's a slight difference between the way cover runs and principal runs work. But yeah, she's in a lot! There's a lot to learn, but we've got a really lovely and kind team, which makes the world of difference.

Had you been a fan of Phantom of the Opera before joining the cast?

Yeah, quite embarrassingly so! When I was about fifteen, I used to watch loads of the videos on YouTube, and I knew the words before I started, which was quite helpful!

What is it like to be performing in this iconic show on the West End?

Oh, it's amazing. I will put my hands up and say, I think it's the best stage and costume design on the West End. I know that's a big claim, but Maria Björnson knew what she was doing with that show!

So you had seen the show on the West End before joining it?

Years ago, but yes!

And would you say that Christine was a dream role?

Oh, absolutely! There aren't very many legit soprano roles in long-running shows. You've got Cosette, and then every so often you get your Rodgers and Hammerstein. But she's probably the biggest legit soprano role that's constantly there, which is really cool, and it's such a joy to sing.

Do you have a favourite song from the show, either to perform or to listen to?

Oh, this changes all the time! But “The Final Lair” is really good to get your teeth into, and it's at the end of the show, so you can let rip. You don't have to worry about preserving the voice.

A scene from the production

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

What has it been like seeing the audience reactions to Phantom?

Oh, it's great! You'd think, being forty years old, that it would lose the shock factor, but you can still hear the gasps when the chandelier starts to come down! A lot of people know it's coming, but it still gets such a reaction. So it's wonderful to be able to hear it.

How do you keep your voice well-preserved for such a tough role?

It's weirdly quite tough when you're only doing it twice a week! You get to rest, but it's not building up the stamina because you can do two one week and then you could do six the next week. So, I’m still learning that, but it sits in quite a nice place for me, anyway. The higher soprano stuff has always come a bit more naturally, so that's also a bit of a blessing.

What is it like to be with the current 40th anniversary cast?

So cool! I watched Sierra Boggess as Christine on the 25th so many times growing up. I remember the first time I went on with her, and she sings “Think of Me” as Carlotta, and I was just like, "Oh my god!” I was a bit of a fangirl!

What is it that you think has kept Phantom such a popular show for four decades now?

I think it's such a spectacle, indisputably. The score is so lush and full, and the story is universally understood. There are some people that come to see the show that don't necessarily speak English to a high level, but they understand the story because it's a classic. It's a love story. It's also a story about grief, and that speaks to people on many levels.

What do you hope audiences take away from Phantom of the Opera?

Not necessarily a message, but I hope they are moved by it.

And how would you describe Phantom of the Opera in one word?

I've already said the word so many times, but spectacle!

The Phantom of the Opera is currently running at His Majesty’s Theatre.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 16 Hrs 52 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK / West End News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me