Interview: 'I Want People To See The Real Me And Not Just A Character': Actor Layton Williams on Touring LAYTON LIVE

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After twenty years in the theatre industry, Layton Williams is bringing his own solo show, Layton Live, to the stage. Recently, we had the chance to speak with Williams about touring his show across the UK. We discussed how he first got started in the world of theatre with Billy Elliot, what it was like performing Titanique in the West End and on Broadway and some of the songs he’s most looking forward to performing!

How did you first get started in the world of theatre?

I rocked up to an open audition for a show called Billy Elliot twenty years ago, which was crazy of me, because I'd never done a ballet class in my life! But I thought, “Hey, a day out!” And, long story short, I ended up getting the job and made my West End debut at the age of twelve years old, which was not actually on the mood board! I didn't think I would actually end up getting the job and moving from my hometown in Manchester to live in London and start performing. Did it for two years, and it was just the quickest, craziest baptism of fire. I was like, “Well, if I can do this at the age of twelve, lead a musical as the title role, then I can probably put my mind to anything and do it!” And thankfully, twenty years later, I'm still very much doing that. So that's how it all started!

And what made you want to create Layton Live?

Well, as I said, twenty years ago was my first professional West End debut, from February next year. That [Layton Live] will be the celebration of that. I have been really busy doing so many beautiful, crazy things the last twenty years, and when you hit a milestone like that, you really should celebrate it. I just got back from Broadway, which again, was a first last year! Got to have my Olivier moment with Titanique, so I thought this is probably the time to put on a show for myself. Probably the first time I felt confident that people may actually turn up! It's vulnerable to put yourself out there. But the fact that thousands of people were gonna come and see me around this country . . . It's actually wild!

What is it like creating the show?

It's more so a celebration of all of the beautiful things I've done, pulling from some of these fabulous shows. The songs are there - Hairspray, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Cabaret, Jesus Christ Superstar, RENT . . . Did I miss any?

Billy Elliot!

Billy Elliot, Kiss Me, Kate . . . “Too Darn Hot!” I sent that to my creative director. I was like, “I've done this, we need to do it.” There's so many bops! I feel so lucky with the roles that I played. If you just write out some of the bangers that I sing in these shows, there's almost too many songs! If there's a song that is loved by people, but it's not necessarily something I can sing, maybe I'll dance it. Because of Strictly Come Dancing, people will be coming to just see me dance. So I'm trying to curate a show which is all singing, all dancing, and with beautiful anecdotes of moments in my life - the positive moments, but also the downfalls and how I rose from the ashes.

What was it like seeing the audience reactions to the first two previews?

Just the fact that I was in a theatre and everyone was there to see me. It was really overwhelming, really emotional, very humbling. I felt very proud, especially to do the first one in my hometown. You dream of, at a certain point, being like, “I'm going to put on my own show,” but actually doing it and achieving it was really magical. So this one, we're going to take it up a notch. It's not too dissimilar to what we did, but I’m going to throw everything I can at it. I want people to leave going, “Wow, what a show!” Inspired by the old-school legends like Liza Minnelli, when they went on tour and did their thing, all of their artistry was just like, “Boom!” In one vessel. I want it to be different. I want it to be sexy. I want it to be chic. It's gonna be extra!

Layton Williams celebrating the Tony Awards

Photo Credit: Alexa Jae Photography

You've had experience both in the West End and on Broadway. What has it been like performing for the different audience members on each side of the pond?

Oh, this year has actually been crazy! To be able to say that I did Broadway . . . In fact, I did a Broadway show, a West End show and my own Layton Live show, literally in the space of three days! I don't know whether anybody's ever done that before.

It’s certainly a flex!

I should have got the Guinness World Record for that! Honestly, it was such an amazing experience, Broadway. It just kind of made me go, “Yeah, you're not deluded, Layton. You are exactly who you think you are.” And not even in a cocky way, because this love and confidence comes from years of hard work. I always thought, “It's gonna happen one day - it’s got to happen. Someone’s gonna fly me out, and I'm gonna be on Broadway!” Luckily, it was a show that was well-loved, well-received. Walking that Tony's red carpet . . . I knew I wasn't going to win because first time and all - it was pretty tough competition! But at least I'm going to be best dressed.

I feel like you have a pretty unique experience of playing the same role in the show, but with different casts. What was it like?

Do you know what? Once I got to Broadway, I was like, “Okay, this completely makes sense.” I loved my West End cast, and it was the OGs for the West End and London. In America, lots of different people have played the parts. Some off-Broadway, some at the Daryl Roth, and now all of these people coming together with a real love for the show to make it the elite show with the big set, the big sexy costumes, the superstars like Deborah Cox, Jim Parsons, Melissa Barrera. What do you mean I'm besties with Jim Parsons? Going to his penthouse apartment, having cocktails. How did we get here? It's just amazing, and you have to take it in stride. You never know what's around the corner. So we had a really beautiful relationship, our West End cast. There's still some people I'm really close with now, going to their weddings and everything. And same with Broadway. We really just had a beautiful connection.

Layton Williams in Titanique in London

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Do you have any particular songs you're looking forward to performing, either singing or dancing?

“And You Don't Even Know It” always goes down really well because that's a real anthem to Everybody's Talking About Jamie, and that's one of the biggest musicals that people recognise and love me from because I did it in the West End, on tour and in LA. I really played the part for a good couple years! And what's one that I've really enjoyed? Honestly, like I said earlier, there's no shit songs!

What do you hope audiences take away from Layton Live?

If me, Layton, from a small town in Greater Manchester called Bury, can make it to Broadway, can achieve everything that I've managed to achieve from humble beginnings, you very much can if you put your mind to it, too. You can have a better life than you think that you are worth. And when you're growing up in a place where you're not necessarily inspired, you need to burst out the bubble or create that beautiful bubble for yourself. I want people to be inspired. I want them to dream. I want them to hope. I want them to love. I want them to leave their differences at the door and express themselves however they want to. That's a song that I need to do! “Expressing Yourself” from Billy Elliot, because that is the perfect anthem about my show. What the hell's wrong with expressing yourself, being who you want to be? That's it.

And finally, how would you describe Layton Live in one word?

Fabulous!

Layton Live tours the UK from 23 February - 4 April 2027

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