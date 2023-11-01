Interview: 'I Feel More Than Ready For It': New Queen Thao Therese Nguyen on Returning to the West End in SIX

'Little Thao has always dreamed of being a pop star and now I get the chance to live it. '

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Earlier this month, some new Queens joined the musical sensation that is SIX in the West End. Thao Therese Nguyen, previously seen in the West End and UK & Ireland tour of Miss Saigon, is now starring as Anne Boleyn.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Thao to chat about her return to the West End stage, trepresentation of British-Vietnamese culture and the Global Queendom!

Congratulations on becoming the new Anne Boleyn in the West End show. How does it feel to be joining such an iconic show?

Thanks so much! Honestly, I still can’t quite believe it and am beyond happy to be performing in such an empowering show. Little Thao has always dreamed of being a pop star and now I get the chance to live it. 

You played Dominique in Miss Saigon back in 2014-what’s it like returning to the West End?

It’s so exciting and rewarding. Although it’s been a while since I’ve performed on the West End stage, I feel more than ready for it. Miss Saigon allowed me to gain so much experience and so many skills. Since then, I’ve developed more emotionally and mentally, so it’s nice to bring a refreshed and upgraded version of myself to the musical. 

Anne Boleyn has been much maligned by historians as a manipulative schemer and a witch. How do you think the show has revived her reputation?

I really think this show has a brilliant way of allowing Anne to have a voice and to share her side of the story. Her character in the show comes across really witty, youthful and a little cheeky every now and again but, all in all, she’s just a girl trying to get by and live her life to the fullest. 

Your track “Don’t Lose Your Head” is very funny, punky and irreverent. How do you maintain the energy of the character?

I definitely feel it’s a bit of me - a fun, harmless and no nonsense character.  She’s quite an open book who speaks her mind which I do find really relatable. 

As for the track itself and how I would maintain the character - I just imagine how I would chat to my best friends about a juicy event that’s happened. Up for a little gossip! 

If you weren’t playing Boleyn, who would you like to have a go at playing?

I would love to have a go playing either Aragon or Parr.

What is your favourite song in the show and why?

Oooh, I really do love "Ex Wives" - gives me goosebumps. It’s such a strong introduction musically, vocally and gives a little teaser of the individual queens. The song is a rollercoaster in itself as there’s so many sections to it. It really knows how to pull the audience in. 

SIX
The New SIX Queens. Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

The show has been a smash all over the world. Why do you think it has been so successful?

It’s so current and familiar. Many of us are educated about Henry’s SIX Wives in school and relearning history in such a unique, enjoyable way and linking it with iconic pop stars is really clever. It’s also an opportunity for those who aren’t as familiar with British history to be more curious and learn about these women in a more positive light. The songs from each Queen really remind you of pop songs we’ve all heard before which adds to the fun.

You are British-Vietnamese. How important do you think it is to have representation of your culture on stage?

Incredibly important. We are so lucky to have a country filled with culture from all parts of the world and to be able to celebrate that on the West End stage means a lot. It opens doors and hope for the ethnic minorities who want to express and be in the arts industry.

What are you looking forward to most about working on the show?

Definitely sharing my story as Bobo, developing her character and continuing to build the strong bonds I have with my fellow queens. They are all inspiring strong women and have such beautiful hearts.  I'm also excited to meet the ever supportive Global Queendom and hopefully have the opportunity to share my performances across the ponds!

SIX is booking at the Vaudeville Theatre until November 2024




