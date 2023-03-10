Interview: Amy Ellen Richardson and Rakesh Boury on the Joys of Playing Mr and Mrs Wormwood in MATILDA THE MUSICAL

Matilda The Musical has been delighting audiences in London for more than a decade and has been seen by 11 million people across more than 90 cities worldwide. Written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin and developed and directed by Matthew Warchus, the show welcomed some new cast members back in September 2022, including Rakesh Boury and Amy Ellen Richardson as Matilda's awful parents Mr and Mrs Wormwood.

BroadwayWorld recently had a chance to catch up with the pair as they settled into their roles. We chatted about putting a new spin on the characters, the genius of Tim Minchin, big hair and the beauty of live theatre.

Congratulations on taking over the roles of Mr and Mrs Wormwood in Matilda The Musical. How does it feel to be playing the roles of the parents we love to hate?

Amy: Thank you, it feels fantastic! I've been fortunate to play various kinds of Mum roles over the last few years, so to now be able to add Mrs Wormwood to that list is wonderful, especially as I grew up with all the stories of Roald Dahl and loved them. The combination of Dahl and Dennis Kelly make for some extremely wicked dialogue for us all, which is hugely fun to play. Although you'd be hard pushed to find any maternal bones in Mrs Wormwood's body, so I suppose I have to use the word 'Mum' very loosely!



Rakesh: Honestly, it's a bit of a pinch me moment. They are such iconic characters and such a big part of my childhood that I often can't believe I'm lucky enough to have the chance to play Mr Wormwood every night. Since it came out the musical has always been one of my favourites and it feels electric to go out there to a packed theatre and tell part of this story.



What's your favourite part of the musical to do together?

Rakesh: Every scene is such fun, but personally I love the opening scene we have, when people really meet the Wormwoods for the first time. It's quite explosive and certainly gives you a chance to see to the characters in all their glory.

Amy: My favourite part we perform together is a little hard to say, as it contains a bit of a spoiler if people aren't familiar with the story! Let's just say it involves a bathroom...

Rakesh Boury as Mr Wormwood

​​​​Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Are you bringing anything new to the roles?



Rakesh: We were so lucky that we joined the production together so we got to play a lot in the rehearsal room and discover our characters together. Our amazing creative team allowed us certain freedom within the structure of the story to bring part of ourselves to the roles. It's such a joy when you get that opportunity as an actor and I personally certainly feel like I've put my own spin on Mr Wormwood. But you'll have to come and see us to check for yourselves.

Amy: Just as our predecessors brought theirs before us, this creative team have allowed us the freedom to bring our own ideas and unique qualities to both of these roles and encouraged us to make them our own, which has been so refreshing. There naturally has to be a strong foundation to work from and a sense of consistency for the children we work alongside, but you can still achieve that whilst keeping the role as fresh as it was on opening night. I'm still constantly learning and discovering onstage six months in and that's the beauty and challenge of live theatre. I adore it. Nothing is ever the same twice.



What is your favourite song/part of the show and why?

Amy: I love the songs "When I Grow up" and "Quiet". They deeply resonate with me for different reasons and bring on a huge sense of nostalgia. I think you'd have to have a heart of stone not to be moved by either of them! Tim Minchin is a genius that's for sure.



Rakesh: My answer on this changes all the time, but for now I'm also going for "When I Grow Up" at the beginning of Act 2. I think not only is it a beautiful song with the lyrics transporting me back to my childhood, but also the staging is breathtaking. I won't spoil it for anyone that hasn't seen it yet but it's a real WOW moment!

Amy Ellen Richardson as Mrs Wormwood

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

You both have wonderful wigs, makeup and costumes. Why do you think appearance is so important to your characters?



Rakesh: I think everything is an extension of Mr W's personality. Everything is loud and flashy and most likely fake. "Big Hair means a big brain" or so he thinks. I actually think its all a bit phoney and all for show, and he is trying to make up for a lack of personality and intelligence. The opposite of me in real life of course!

Amy: Being an actor for me is all about being transformative, so I feel those things, be they big or small, they are vital in my creative process. Without them I certainly never feel complete as a character. They force you to carry yourself very differently and definitely help you find your physicality and mannerisms. For example - Mrs W's garish and colourful design by Rob Howell utterly reflects her extreme personality and taste, it's fabulous! I find those important final touches can be the key to unlocking certain layers which allow you to give a fully rounded characterisation of whoever or whatever you're playing.



When did you first read the book and see the show?

Amy: I first read the book Matilda when I was about seven, I still have my original hardback of the book from 1988 which is a first edition. And I was also lucky enough to see the original production of the show in 2010 at the Royal Shakespeare Company's home in Stratford-upon-Avon. I was blown away by it then and am still blown away by it now all these years later.



Rakesh: I read the book as a child, in fact I remember all Roald Dahl's stories. I saw the show probably about 10 years ago and then multiple times since then. It's safe to say even before I was in it, I was a fan!!



With the extension of the London production and the success of the film, why do you think Matilda The Musical has endured for so long?



Rakesh: It's clever, it's witty, it's moving. It has a true heart at the core of the story, and within to show there really is something for everyone. One thing I always say is how unique it is. There is nothing like it, nothing in this style, nothing that specifically dates it so it always feel current and relevant and something that will appeal to generation after generation.

Amy: It's because there is nothing else like it out there. The production is timeless because all generations can relate to it in some way. As soon as you step into the theatre the beautiful set transports you to other world and from beginning to end the child actors completely capture your heart and admiration. The show is diverse, anarchic, clever, being both hilarious and moving in equal measure all wrapped up in the most wonderful script and musical score. As storytelling goes it's so unique.

Now that children spend more time than ever on their devices, rather than reading books, do you think the message of the show has changed?



Rakesh: I don't actually, I think the message is still the same. It's not about books as such, although you can't beat the feel of a good book in your hands and losing yourself in your imagination. It's about standing up for what you believe in, about overcoming adversity and about bravery.

Amy: I think the message of the show is reaching to children now more than ever. Especially after lockdown. Books and stories are a form of escapism and Matilda The Musical has such important messages at its core that are probably more poignant today than when it first opened in 2010. This little girl teaches us to always stand up for what's right no matter what and proves that anyone can achieve anything if they put their mind to it. Even if the odds are all stacked against them. To quote the original book: 'Somewhere inside all of us, is the power to change the world.' That's a pretty special message to spread and as Amy, I'm very proud to be a part of that.

