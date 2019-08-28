Industry Minds Awards Set for 22 September

The Industry Minds Awards will be held on Sunday 22nd September at The Piano Works West End. The ceremony will recognise those pioneering and furthering mental and physical health in the creative arts, in the hope of raising awareness of mental health support in the arts and recognising those who make a huge difference.

The Industry Minds Awards is proudly in association with Apollo Artist Management. Apollo's Managing Director & Senior Agent, Michael Harris said:

"To have the opportunity to support such an incredibly important cause, is paramount to what we do at Apollo. When the girls asked for our help, it took less than 2 seconds to say yes. We can't wait to celebrate those who are pioneering for Mental Health within the Arts"

The event is further sponsored by Theataccounts, BASE Dance Studios, Bumble Bizz UK and Still Point Space.

In July, voting was open to the public to nominate those who deserved recognition for raising the profile of mental health in the creative arts. Every nomination was then put forward to a committee who submitted their shortlist. The shortlist is as follows:

The Performer Award

(any performer raising the profile of mental health in the arts)

Amy Booth-Steel

Jed Berry

Raffaella Covino

Tori Allen-Martin

The Creative Award

(any creative raising the profile of mental health in the arts)

Katy Lipson

Nikolai Foster

Pearson Casting

Philip Joel

The Recognition Award

(any individual(s) who are changing the face of mental health in the arts)

Amy Jessop

Applause for Thought

Mary Burch

TALK

Training Institute Award

(for progression in mental health awareness, support and action)

ArtsEd

The BRIT School

Emil Dale Academy

The MTA

Volunteer of the Year Award

(person/persons who give their time for nothing to help better mental health in the arts)

Christian Edwards and Harry Long - TALK (Free support groups for creatives)

Laura Darrall

Mary Burch (Free counselling for creatives)

Raffaela Covino (Applause for Thought)

Healthcare and Commercial Enterprise Award (with pioneering action for health in the creative arts)

BAPAM

King Manuel Therapy

Terry Hyde - Counselling for Dancers Trevor Gray Therapy

Establishment of the Year

(an establishment in the creative arts who are bettering mental health and wellbeing)

Applause for Thought

King Manuel Therapy

MAD Trust

The Theatre Helpline

The Public Choice Award and all award winners will be announced at the ceremony on Sunday 22nd September.

The evening will bring the industry together to celebrate, support and raise awareness for mental health in the creative arts.

Judges and presenters of the awards include Rosalie Craig, Arlene Phillips, Tyrone Huntley, Stephen Mear, Denise Welch, Salma El-Wardany, Paul Taylor-Mills, Broadway World and Katy Lipson with more presenters announced in the upcoming weeks.

The ceremony will highlight and celebrate those raising the profile of mental health and will include performances from Amy Booth-Steel, Sophie Evans, Jake Halsey-Jones, Ceili O'Connor and Lawrence Smith, along with talks and spoken word performances highlighting the importance of mental health.

Tickets will be on sale here:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-industry-minds-awards-tickets-65369470847

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

Industry Classifieds

More Hot Stories For You