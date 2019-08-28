Industry Minds Awards Set for 22 September
The Industry Minds Awards will be held on Sunday 22nd September at The Piano Works West End. The ceremony will recognise those pioneering and furthering mental and physical health in the creative arts, in the hope of raising awareness of mental health support in the arts and recognising those who make a huge difference.
The Industry Minds Awards is proudly in association with Apollo Artist Management. Apollo's Managing Director & Senior Agent, Michael Harris said:
"To have the opportunity to support such an incredibly important cause, is paramount to what we do at Apollo. When the girls asked for our help, it took less than 2 seconds to say yes. We can't wait to celebrate those who are pioneering for Mental Health within the Arts"
The event is further sponsored by Theataccounts, BASE Dance Studios, Bumble Bizz UK and Still Point Space.
In July, voting was open to the public to nominate those who deserved recognition for raising the profile of mental health in the creative arts. Every nomination was then put forward to a committee who submitted their shortlist. The shortlist is as follows:
The Performer Award
(any performer raising the profile of mental health in the arts)
Amy Booth-Steel
Jed Berry
Raffaella Covino
Tori Allen-Martin
The Creative Award
(any creative raising the profile of mental health in the arts)
Katy Lipson
Nikolai Foster
Pearson Casting
Philip Joel
The Recognition Award
(any individual(s) who are changing the face of mental health in the arts)
Amy Jessop
Applause for Thought
Mary Burch
TALK
Training Institute Award
(for progression in mental health awareness, support and action)
ArtsEd
The BRIT School
Emil Dale Academy
The MTA
Volunteer of the Year Award
(person/persons who give their time for nothing to help better mental health in the arts)
Christian Edwards and Harry Long - TALK (Free support groups for creatives)
Laura Darrall
Mary Burch (Free counselling for creatives)
Raffaela Covino (Applause for Thought)
Healthcare and Commercial Enterprise Award (with pioneering action for health in the creative arts)
BAPAM
King Manuel Therapy
Terry Hyde - Counselling for Dancers Trevor Gray Therapy
Establishment of the Year
(an establishment in the creative arts who are bettering mental health and wellbeing)
Applause for Thought
King Manuel Therapy
MAD Trust
The Theatre Helpline
The Public Choice Award and all award winners will be announced at the ceremony on Sunday 22nd September.
The evening will bring the industry together to celebrate, support and raise awareness for mental health in the creative arts.
Judges and presenters of the awards include Rosalie Craig, Arlene Phillips, Tyrone Huntley, Stephen Mear, Denise Welch, Salma El-Wardany, Paul Taylor-Mills, Broadway World and Katy Lipson with more presenters announced in the upcoming weeks.
The ceremony will highlight and celebrate those raising the profile of mental health and will include performances from Amy Booth-Steel, Sophie Evans, Jake Halsey-Jones, Ceili O'Connor and Lawrence Smith, along with talks and spoken word performances highlighting the importance of mental health.
Tickets will be on sale here:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-industry-minds-awards-tickets-65369470847