Immersive Experience LAPLANDUK Will Open This Christmas - The First Major Theatrical Event Confirmed To Open As Planned

LaplandUK, the multi award-winning production company, has used its renowned creativity to adapt to the challenges presented by Covid-19 and will open as planned this Christmas with tickets going on sale on Monday 27 July. Creators, Mike and Alison Battle are passionate about ensuring that their magical world, which celebrates and honours childhood through original storytelling and memory making experiences, will not be cancelled despite these unprecedented times.

Described as "The Rolls Royce of Christmas experiences" (Mumsnet founder - Carrie Longton), Lapland, the immersive show is an original adaptation of the Father Christmas story and the secret world of the elves, brought to life through a four-hour interactive immersive experience. LaplandUK has won numerous awards including Little London Best Family Day Out for two consecutive years, Mishcon de Reya Fastest Growing 100 UK Companies 2016 and the NatWest Family Business Entrepreneur of the Year London and the South East 2018.

The LaplandUK team set themselves the challenge of not only introducing measures* to keep everyone Covid safe, but also to enhance the show for visiting families.

LaplandUK's purpose to 'Honour Childhood Together' inspired a redesign so families will now enjoy all aspects of the experience together in their individual 'family bubbles'. As a temporary and unique production, the company is well placed to redesign the immersive 'Lapland' show as it builds its world from scratch every year.

The 2020 season will run from 14 November - 24 December, with tickets on sale from Monday 27 July.

Mike and Alison Battle, Co-Founders & Producers of 'Lapland', said, "As we all know 2020 has been a year like no other and when faced with the unprecedented challenge of COVID- 19, we took the decision early on to do everything in our power to keep our magical doors open!

At LaplandUK we never forget that childhood is fleeting and that each child will only experience Christmas once in their life at a given age and we believe that's something worth fighting for! It has been an extraordinarily tough year for everyone so it feels like there's never been a better time to 'honour childhood together'. To quote our Head of the Toy Factory - Whittle the elf, "Let's make Christmas 2020 our most magical Elf-tastic year ever!"

New Covid-19 Health & Safety Measures

Limited Capacity - For the moment, acknowledging the uncertainty of the situation, LaplandUK will be limiting the number of tickets available to have further control over the flow of people through the experience each day.

Redesigns & Rebuilding - Due to the temporary nature of LaplandUK's theatrical production, which is designed and rebuilt from scratch every year, we are able to thoroughly assess all structures within the production and are rebuilding and redesigning where necessary to provide appropriate space for all guests throughout the experience.

Family Bubbles - Along with the measures listed above, social distancing will be supported by family bubbles becoming part of the experience this year. Due to the nature of the experience, LaplandUK is able to distance groups from one another and provide families with their own individual bubbles of space. Elements of the show have been redesigned, including the flow and seating arrangements, to support families staying their distance from other groups to make sure guests are separated from the performers and each other in accordance with social distancing requirements. Not only will this provide safety, we believe this will enrich the guest experience as all parts will now be enjoyed together.

Cleanliness - LaplandUK will introduce enhanced cleaning measures throughout the production, as well as installing a large number of hygiene stations and hand sanitiser dispensers for guests to use. All toilets will be installed with automatic flushing to minimise contact with surfaces.

Although we are confident we can safely open our doors under the current government guidance, we are conscious these guidelines could change and if they do in a way that compromises our ability to safely put on our production, all guests will, of course, have the option to transfer their booking to 2021 or receive a full refund.

Please visit the LaplandUK website for further details on all safety measures introduced for the Christmas 2020 season.

Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You