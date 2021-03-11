Illusionist Derren Brown Developing Immersive Production of THE INVISIBLE MAN

Two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown is currently developing an immersive theatrical experience based on the classic tale, The Invisible Man.

Playwright and author, Barney Norris, is currently at work on the script. Derren Brown is not expected to appear in the show.

According to The Daily Mail, the production is expected to open at a London venue in 2022.

From stage to screen, two-time Olivier Award winner Derren Brown has mesmerized millions worldwide with his unique brand of mind reading, persuasion, and psychological illusion. Derren captivated audiences in 2019 with his Broadway show, Secret.

First published in 1897, few creatures of horror have seized readers' imaginations and held them for so long as Wells' iconic "Invisible Man." The story tells the tale of a brilliant - but mad - scientist, who discovers how to make himself invisible and use his power for nefarious purposes, including murder.