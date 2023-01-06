IN PurSUEt Heads To VAULT Festival 2023

Following two successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Bush Productions' In PurSUEt returns in 2023 for its VAULT Festival debut midway through a nationwide tour. Eleanor Higgins explores themes of addiction and obsession in a solo queer tragi-comedy show about a Sue Perkins enthusiast who has been sent to a therapist to deal with her drinking. During the sessions she relays her adventures pursuing Sue. From online stalking to gatecrashing a BBC afterparty, there's nothing she won't do to get her gal. But can she keep it all together and win her heart's desire, whilst battling her out of control drinking?

In PurSUEt's nationwide tour has now been extended until July 2023. Added dates include locations such as Bristol (13th July, Tobacco Factory), Bath (30th June, Rondo Theatre), York (May 11th, Theatre @41), Margate (21st April, The Tom Thumb Theatre), Oxford (15th February, Old Fire Station), Shropshire (8th June, The Holroyd Theatre) and Cambridge (5th May, Town and Gown Theatre).

Writer and performer Eleanor Higgins said "It's been such a thrill performing the show at Edinburgh, and everyone at Bush Productions has been having a blast on tour. The show has a risky premise - stalking is terrifying at worst, pathetic at best - but it provides a way in to so many relatable situations people find themselves in when looking to distract themselves from the truth. It's been humbling and amazing to hear from audiences how much they relate to this character. We've all had parasocial relationships with famous - and sometimes not so famous - people, and I'm so glad this show can interrogate just some of the ways in which we seek happiness from outside rather than from within"

Bush Productions is a female-led LGBTQIA+ film and theatre company. Its focus is to bring new and exciting talent to the forefront of television, film, radio and theatre. Higgins is passionate about creating a better understanding of mental health issues as well as a fuller awareness of women's issues and the lives, truths and desires they live.

Tour Dates

15 February The Old Fire Station, Oxford

21 April Tom Thumb Theatre, Margate

5 May Town and Gown Theatre, Cambridge

11 May Theatre@41, York

8 June The Holroyd Theatre, Shropshire

30 June Rondo Theatre, Bath

13 July Tobacco Factory, Bristol