IN AND OUT OF CHEKHOV'S SHORTS Comes to Southwark Playhouse Borough

Chekhov is one of the great writers of the 20th Century and these tales, adapted and directed by Eliot Giuralarocca remain as memorable and bracing as jumping into a cold plunge pool after a hot sauna!

Performed by a company of five actor/musicians and featuring original live music and the stylish ensemble story-telling that Dragonboy Productions have become known for, In and Out of Chekhov's Shorts is a fun and exhilarating romp through some of the best of Chekhov's short stories including The Lady with the Little Dog, The Chemist's Wife, At a Summer Villa, An Avenger and The Bear.

Director Eliot Giuralarocca said, "These wonderful hymns to the absurdity of everyday life, are by turns hilarious, romantic, poignant, odd and memorable. They hold the mirror up to the half-comic, half-painful experience of love and relationships and create a world in which the tender and the grotesque are inextricably linked. Ludicrous situations and larger than life characters abound in an evening that simply cannot be missed"

We're delighted to be bringing this work to the Southwark Playhouse and very much hope that you'll join us there!"

LOCATION

Southwark Playhouse Borough Theatre : The Large 19th-23rd March

77-85 Newington Causeway

London SE1 6BD

Closest Tube Station:

Elephant & Castle (Northern Line & Bakerloo Line)

Take the London Southbank University exit.

Click link below for map & directions:

https://w3w.co/spicy.nature.slang

Artistic Team

Adaptor and Director : Eliot Giuralarocca

Original Music: Tom Neill

Set designer: Victoria Spearing

Lighting designer/TSM: Claire Childs

Production designer: Samantha Warner

Cast

Chris Agha, Verity Bajoria, Graeme Dalling, Eliot Giuralarocca, Elisabeth Snegir