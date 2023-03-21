Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY the Official Stock Aitken Waterman Musical Will Premiere at Manchester Opera House

The production will also embark on UK tour.

Mar. 21, 2023 Â 
I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY the Official Stock Aitken Waterman Musical Will Premiere at Manchester Opera House

The World Premiere of the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY is written and directed by Debbie Isitt and choreographed by Jason Gilkison. The show will open at the Manchester Opera House on 1 November 2023 and play the Christmas season at Leeds Grand Theatre & Opera House from 12 - 30 December 2023 as part of a UK tour. Tour schedule below with further dates to be announced soon.

Mike Stock said today "We have been approached many times over the years to authorise a musical using the songs from the Stock Aitken Waterman catalogue and have always resisted, until now! What Debbie, Jason and the team behind the show have created is a truly original and shamelessly enjoyable rollercoaster ride through our hits."

Debbie Isitt said today "The music of Stock Aitken Waterman has been the soundtrack to both my life and the lives of all my friends. Their songs range from wonderful ballads to real pop anthems to dance floor classics, which are all perfect for an original musical."

The Wedding is OFF, but the Honeymoon is ON! Head from the aisle to the isles in the official Stock Aitken Waterman musical featuring the soundtrack of a generation with music from pop royalty including Kylie Minogue (I Should Be So Lucky), Rick Astley (Never Gonna Give You Up), Jason Donovan (Especially For You) and Bananarama (Love In The First Degree). I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY features no less than 10 Number 1 singles and over 30 songs from the Hit Factory whose music defined an era. Ella and Nathan, a young couple, hopelessly in love and about to take the biggest step of their lives - marriage. Until it doesn't go quite to plan. Will they be together forever, or will he make her cry and say goodbye?

I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY is written and directed by Debbie Isitt (the hit NATIVITY! franchise), choreographed by Jason Gilkison (Creative Director of Strictly Come Dancing and Eurovision 2023), with orchestrations and musical direction by George Dyer and set and costume design by Tom Rogers. It is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Tour Dates


MONDAY 1 - SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 2023
MANCHESTER OPERA HOUSE

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

ON SALE 22 MARCH 2023

MONDAY 27 NOVEMBER - SATURDAY 2 DECEMBER 2023

WALES MILLENNIUM CENTRE, CARDIFF
www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE 31 MARCH 2023


MONDAY 4 - SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER 2023
PLYMOUTH THEATRE ROYAL
www.theatreroyal.com

ON SALE SOON

TUESADY 12 - SATURDAY 30 DECEMBER 2023

LEEDS GRAND THEATRE & OPERA HOUSE

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

ON SALE 27 MARCH 2023

TUESDAY 23 - SATURDAY 27 JANUARY 2024
MAYFLOWER THEATRE, SOUTHAMPTON

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE 21 MARCH 2023




Abel Selaocoes Soundwalk for LEEDS 2023 opens next week Photo
Abel Selaocoe's Soundwalk for LEEDS 2023 opens next week
As You Are, a soundwalk for Leeds written for Opera North by South African-born composer and cellist Abel Selaocoe will open on Thursday 30 March as part of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture.
Royal & Derngate, Northampton Announce New Artistic Director And Deputy CEO Photo
Royal & Derngate, Northampton Announce New Artistic Director And Deputy CEO
Royal & Derngate, Northampton, has just announced the appointment of Jesse Jones as its new Artistic Director. In an exciting period of renewal for the venue, the theatre has also appointed to a new role, Deputy CEO (Producing and Programming), which sees Holly Gladwell join Jesse and Chief Executive Jo Gordon, as part of the leadership team.Â 
McIntosh, Hamilton-Amos & Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY Photo
McIntosh, Hamilton-Amos & Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY
Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh and Kieran Hamilton-Amos will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell.
Tickets to LOVE NEVER DIES Amateur Premiere, SIX & More To Go On Sale This Week at Wol Photo
Tickets to LOVE NEVER DIES Amateur Premiere, SIX & More To Go On Sale This Week at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre
A brand new season of shows is about to go on sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre including the much-anticipated return ofÂ SIXÂ and Mischief Theatreâ€™sÂ PETER PAN GOES WRONG.

More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Shakespeare's GlobeCast Announced For A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM At Shakespeare's Globe
March 20, 2023

Shakespeare's Globe hasÂ announced the cast of A Midsummer Night's Dream, directed by Elle While (The Merry Wives of Windsor, 2019; As You Like It, Hamlet, 2018).
HAMNET To Transfer To The West End's Garrick Theatre This AutumnHAMNET To Transfer To The West End's Garrick Theatre This Autumn
March 20, 2023

The stage production of Hamnet will transfer direct to London's Garrick Theatre this autumn after selling out ahead of its world premiere at the newly restored Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon this April. Â 
Alexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade TheatreAlexia McIntosh, Kieran Hamilton-Amos & Corey Campbell to Star in BIG AUNTY at The Belgrade Theatre
March 20, 2023

Midlands-born performers Alexia McIntosh and Kieran Hamilton-Amos will join Belgrade Theatre Creative Director Corey Campbell in BIG AUNTY, directed and devised by Campbell.
Photos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD IIIPhotos: See Adjoa Andoh & More in Rehearsals for RICHARD III
March 20, 2023

Check out rehearsal photos of Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres' Richard III starring Adjoa Andoh.
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Booking Extends Until 2024
March 20, 2023

The producers ofÂ Harry Potter and the CursedÂ ChildÂ - Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin CallenderÂ andÂ Harry Potter Theatrical Productions - have announced a further extension to bookingÂ for theÂ original two-part multi award-winning production at Londonâ€™s Palace Theatre. Check out the new booking dates here!
share