I, MOTHER Will Premiere at Soho Theatre
The darkly funny play was developed through Soho Theatre's Soho ReDraft programme, which supports playwrights in developing existing drafts into production-ready texts.
Soho Theatre has announced a new play for our Main House, the world premiere of I, Mother by Nadya Menuhin (The Passenger, Finborough Theatre), directed by prolific former Hampstead Theatre and Paines Plough Artistic Director Roxana Silbert (Happy Days, Pitlochry Festival Theatre; Folk, Hampstead Theatre) to open Friday 26 February – Saturday 4 April, with a press night on Wednesday 3 March.
Playwright Nadya Menuhin said: 'I, Mother is about new mum Sophie, she's just getting over the shock of a whole human exiting her and her body turning into a food machine. The baby manuals aren't helping, she's a body horror and everyone around her appears to think this is completely normal. I wanted to zoom in on this moment of extreme change with humour and honesty.'
The play was developed on Soho Theatre's Soho ReDraft programme, a biennial year-long development programme which aims to support playwrights develop existing drafts into production-ready texts.
Rose Abderabbani, Soho Theatre's Head of Theatre Programme, said: 'I, MOTHER is a singular play: sharp, raw and ruthlessly funny. Nadya writes with an honesty and dark comic imagination that feels entirely distinctive, and exciting. The play was developed as part of the inaugural Soho ReDraft, our playwriting development programme, and we're thrilled that theatre and new writing titan Roxana Silbert, will now bring it to life on stage.'
Cast and full creative team to be announced at a later date. Tickets for I, Mother will go on general on sale tomorrow at 10:30am.
'I don't want to hang out with people just because they have babies. Do you want to hang out with people just because they have scrotums?'
Sophie used to be a person, now she has a baby. Her husband may or may not be a liar, but her mother-in-law is definitely a c—. I, Mother is a savagely funny portrayal of the first year of motherhood, sexless nights and full fat breast milk.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Forward-Hayter
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