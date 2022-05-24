Hundreds Gather to Protest Against Phoenix Dance Theatre Ending Dancers' Contracts

Phoenix Dance Theatre in Leeds has confirmed it will end the contracts of five dancers, despite a petition and high-profile protest against the move.

On 23rd May, a demonstration was held outside its headquarters in Leeds, after more than 1,800 people signed a petition calling on Phoenix Dance Theatre to reverse the decision.

According to Equity, Phoenix will undergo a "creative pause" from June 2022 to January 2023. There are also six dancers on fixed-term contracts whose contracts have ended following the company's final 40th anniversary performance.