Performances continue at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August 2023.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

Hugh Dennis Joins BLEAK EXPECTATIONS as Guest Narrator For One Week Only

Comedian and actor Hugh Dennis will join the cast of Caroline Leslie’s production of Mark Evans’ Bleak Expectations as the Guest Narrator for one week only from 11-16 July at London’s Criterion Theatre.

Hugh is best known for being in BBC 2’s hit topical panel show Mock the Week, and BBC1’s hit sitcoms Outnumbered and Not Going Out. More recently he has also had great success as a presenter for The Great British Dig and Hugh’s Huge Homes on More4.

Hugh Dennis joins a host of a-list guest stars who will step into the role of Sir Philip Bin each week - the full performance schedule is as follows: 27 June-2 July: Lee Mack, 4-9 July: Stephen Mangan, 11-16 July: Hugh Dennis, 18-23 July: Tom Allen, 25-30 July: Jack Dee, 1-6 August: Alexander Armstrong, 8-13 August: Stephen Fry.

Other guest stars who have already trod the boards in Bleak Expectations during the production’s West End run include Nina Wadia, Dermot O’Leary, Sally Philips, Sue Perkins, Julian Clary, Adjoa Andoh and Craig Ferguson.

Bleak Expectations follows young Pip’s extraordinary exploits with sisters Pippa and Poppy plus best friend Harry Biscuit as they attempt to escape the calculating clutches of the dastardly Mr Gently Benevolent, defeat the hideous Hardthrasher siblings, and deflect disaster at every turn.

Will evil be vanquished by virtue? Can love triumph over hate? Escape with this joyfully anarchic comedy featuring barbarous boarding schools, contemptible conspiracies, roaring romances, devilish disguises, and definitely, probably, hopefully, a happy ending!

Jo Brand was originally announced as the Guest Narrator for 11-16 July but can no longer appear due to circumstances beyond her control. 

Performances continue at the Criterion Theatre until 13 August 2023 - visit Click Here for tickets.




