Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Helen Matravers Announced as New Artistic Director of Polka Theatre

The senior producer will replace Peter Glanville after nine years co-leading Polka

Jan. 17, 2023  
Helen Matravers Announced as New Artistic Director of Polka Theatre

Polka Theatre have announced the appointment of new Artistic Director, Helen Matravers who will replace Peter Glanville after nine years co-leading Polka. Helen is currently Polka's Senior Producer and will step into the role of Artistic Director and Joint CEO from late January 2023.

Helen said of her appointment: "I feel exceptionally privileged to be Polka Theatre's new Artistic Director. Polka has an incredible history and reputation for inspiring generations of theatre lovers, and entertaining young audiences with magical performances. I look forward to continuing and expanding this essential work and meeting with the theatre voices and makers of the future.

It is imperative that all children have access to art, and Polka's commitment to this is unwavering. Bold decision making, access and inclusion are at the heart of everything Polka does. I am dedicated to programming and commissioning work to ensure that every child sees themselves represented on stage and within the creative teams making theatre here.

I have spent my career prioritising artist development, staging exceptional theatre and focusing on community engagement. I will continue to make Polka a home for artists from all backgrounds who want to make work for young audiences. I am excited to meet makers, performers and designers with a passion for inspiring, and a desire to have fun. I can't wait to start working with Lynette, the Polka team and all its communities on this wonderful new adventure."

Executive Director and Joint CEO Lynette Shanbury said: "I am absolutely delighted to see Helen step into the role of Artistic Director. Her inspiring influence on Polka since she joined last year has already been vast, and now she will have the opportunity to make the exciting and bold creative decisions which are imperative for Polka to thrive and be a leading light in the children's theatre sector. She brings a range of experiences and skills, and I am elated to be working alongside her."

Dominic Proctor, Chair of Polka's Board of Trustees, said: "It's a thrilling and exciting appointment. Helen was already making a big impact at Polka and her promotion to Artistic Director will take us to new creative heights. Polka has a deserved reputation for creative innovation on its stages, in artist development and in creative learning programming. This is at the core of our ambition, and I know that Helen and Lynette will drive that mission!"

Helen will start as Artistic Director in late January 2023.

Photo Credit: Polka Theatre



THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Celebrates 50th Anniversary Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Celebrates 50th Anniversary
2023 marks the 50th Anniversary of the legendary smash hit musical The Rocky Horror Show, as it continues to play a newly extended tour through 2023 to sell-out crowds. Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical celebrates 50 years of non-stop partying with this special anniversary production.
Two Performances Will Celebrate The Legacy Of Legendary Choreographer Sir Robert Cohan at Photo
Two Performances Will Celebrate The Legacy Of Legendary Choreographer Sir Robert Cohan at The Place
Guest artists from the Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance, the Royal Swedish Ballet School, Yorke Dance Project and the former Richard Alston Dance Company perform works by the late choreographer plus a filmed performance from the Martha Graham Dance Company
Winners Announced For the Writers Guild Of Great Britain Awards 2023 Photo
Winners Announced For the Writers' Guild Of Great Britain Awards 2023
Writers behind some of the most critically acclaimed works over the last year were honoured at the Writers' Guild of Great Britain Awards 2023 ceremony, including Aamina Ahmad, David Edgar, Vivienne Franzmann, Rebecca Hall, Katie Hims, Adam Kay, Neil McKay, and Ben Power.
National Youth Theatre to Hold Free Auditions Across the Country this Summer Photo
National Youth Theatre to Hold Free Auditions Across the Country this Summer
The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced free auditions around the country in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester this February. Young people will also be able to audition online using the National Youth Theatre Hub.

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Interview: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Dance Captain Jason-Leigh Winter on Wage Disparity, Union Representation and Being ValuedInterview: MOULIN ROUGE!'s Dance Captain Jason-Leigh Winter on Wage Disparity, Union Representation and Being Valued
January 17, 2023

Despite performing the exact same work step for step and note for note in identical shows, performers in the UK are paid around half that of their US counterparts and experience greater precarity.
Neil Constable to Step Down as CEO of Shakespeare's GlobeNeil Constable to Step Down as CEO of Shakespeare's Globe
January 16, 2023

Following almost 14 years leading Shakespeare’s Globe, Chief Executive and Trustee Neil Constable has advised the Board that he will be stepping down from the role by the end of 2023.
LIFE BEFORE THE LINE Will Debut at The Cockpit TheatreLIFE BEFORE THE LINE Will Debut at The Cockpit Theatre
January 16, 2023

Jewish teenagers Esty, Allister, Danny and Sara are sitting in a revision session about to take their GCSEs when the terrorist alarm rings. And this time, it might not be a drill. Trapped in their RS classroom, they have all the time in the world to think.
Catford's The Broadway Theatre to Reopen After RefurbishmentCatford's The Broadway Theatre to Reopen After Refurbishment
January 16, 2023

The Broadway is set to throw its doors wide open, bringing an exciting mix of live performances to Catford from Sunday 12 February while also providing a home for community projects and new writing.
Get Tickets For ASPECTS OF LOVE, Starring Michael BallGet Tickets For ASPECTS OF LOVE, Starring Michael Ball
January 16, 2023

‘Nothing in the world will ever be the same’
share