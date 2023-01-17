Helen Matravers Announced as New Artistic Director of Polka Theatre

Polka Theatre have announced the appointment of new Artistic Director, Helen Matravers who will replace Peter Glanville after nine years co-leading Polka. Helen is currently Polka's Senior Producer and will step into the role of Artistic Director and Joint CEO from late January 2023.

Helen said of her appointment: "I feel exceptionally privileged to be Polka Theatre's new Artistic Director. Polka has an incredible history and reputation for inspiring generations of theatre lovers, and entertaining young audiences with magical performances. I look forward to continuing and expanding this essential work and meeting with the theatre voices and makers of the future.

It is imperative that all children have access to art, and Polka's commitment to this is unwavering. Bold decision making, access and inclusion are at the heart of everything Polka does. I am dedicated to programming and commissioning work to ensure that every child sees themselves represented on stage and within the creative teams making theatre here.

I have spent my career prioritising artist development, staging exceptional theatre and focusing on community engagement. I will continue to make Polka a home for artists from all backgrounds who want to make work for young audiences. I am excited to meet makers, performers and designers with a passion for inspiring, and a desire to have fun. I can't wait to start working with Lynette, the Polka team and all its communities on this wonderful new adventure."

Executive Director and Joint CEO Lynette Shanbury said: "I am absolutely delighted to see Helen step into the role of Artistic Director. Her inspiring influence on Polka since she joined last year has already been vast, and now she will have the opportunity to make the exciting and bold creative decisions which are imperative for Polka to thrive and be a leading light in the children's theatre sector. She brings a range of experiences and skills, and I am elated to be working alongside her."

Dominic Proctor, Chair of Polka's Board of Trustees, said: "It's a thrilling and exciting appointment. Helen was already making a big impact at Polka and her promotion to Artistic Director will take us to new creative heights. Polka has a deserved reputation for creative innovation on its stages, in artist development and in creative learning programming. This is at the core of our ambition, and I know that Helen and Lynette will drive that mission!"

Helen will start as Artistic Director in late January 2023.

Photo Credit: Polka Theatre