Hasbro & Selladoor Worldwide Announce Plans To Adapt MONOPOLY Into A Live-Action Immersive Experience

Global play and entertainment company, Hasbro Inc., are excited to announce a new partnership with international theatre producer Selladoor Worldwide to adapt Hasbro's iconic brand, MONOPOLY, into a fantastic, immersive experience. Due to open at a secret location in London in 2020, the MONOPOLY experience is expected to incorporate a 75-minute segment featuring challenges for teams to complete together in order to move along the MONOPOLY 'board' and buy property.

After launching with MONOPOLY, a household favourite and most popular game across the globe, Hasbro and Selladoor plan to roll out numerous exciting and innovative consumer experiences over the next few years and beyond utilising the wider Hasbro brand portfolio.

David Hutchinson, CEO, Selladoor Worldwide said, "We've been working for over a year with Hasbro on this exciting partnership, developing our concept and vision to bring one of the world's biggest board game brands to life in this thrilling experiential theatre landscape. Trends in our sector are moving in a very exciting direction with demand from a new generation of theatre goers looking to experience live theatre differently, and to be immersed in the world of the narrative in a different way. I couldn't think of a better organisation to partner with in this growing market, than the company who have brought together family and friends for decades to play some of their iconic games. We look forward to launching Monopoly in London in 2020, with our eyes set on other key international markets where we are keen to roll the experience out."

"It's incredibly exciting to finally be announcing our future plans with the team at Selladoor Worldwide," said Matt Proulx, VP of Location Based Entertainment at Hasbro. "Launching the MONOPOLY experience in London next year is just the beginning and we're excited to bring more of our iconic brands to the stage in the future."

Selladoor Worldwide is entering into this partnership as it diversifies the work they are producing , focusing on the immersive theatre space and developing a new audiences for live theatrical experiences. The partnership between Hasbro and Selladoor is a perfect union of both companies building awareness of their content and reaching an even wider audience. Ensuring the commercial success of the partnership for Selladoor is newly appointed industry expert Julia Posen. Julia has joined Selladoor Live as their Head of Development. Julia previously ran the licensing for Walker Books and BBC Worldwide Childrens.

Julia Posen, Head of Development, Selladoor Worldwide said, "To join Selladoor Worldwide as Head of Development and IP is a truly exciting moment for me. To work on the iconic properties with Hasbro is a real privilege. Working closely with Tom Beynon, the Development Producer at Selladoor, we already have very ambitious global plans for the live division and our partnership with Hasbro."





