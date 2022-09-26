Harold Sanditen Debuts I GOT RHYTHMS at London's Crazy Coqs

Harold Sanditen, international jazz and cabaret favourite, and charismatic host of the Crazy Coqs's longest-running show, his smash hit Open Mic Party, is finally back with a new solo show. I GOT RHYTHMS was originally slated for April 2020, and is finally hitting the Crazy Coqs stage on 8 & 15 October, 2022.

Since his last solo show eight years ago, Sanditen has been performing across the globe, both live and virtually, garnering new audiences and absorbing new forms of musical expression: a smattering of country and western from his native Oklahoma, the romantic wheeze of a Parisian concertina, the rhythmic abandon of a bouzouki on a beach in Mykonos, and the sexy sway of a Brazilian samba. I GOT RHYTHMS is a highly rhythmic celebration of life, and will guarantee irresistible toe-tapping fun.

"A better match than Harold Sanditen, his vocals, and his elegant panache, would be hard to find anywhere." LA Talk Radio

In Sanditen's inimitable style, you'll hear each song in a new light, with exceptional and unique arrangements. Through an eclectic array of composers and lyricists, including Maya Angelou, The Beatles, The Gershwins, Leonard Cohen, Gloria Estefan, Irving Berlin, Horace Silver, Dizzy Gillespie, David Yazbek, and Carole King, Harold intends to show that he does, indeed, got rhythms!

"Sanditen is at once understated and a bit mischievous.....his attention to the lyrics turns each song into a story whose melody is familiar, but the tale itself is new to your ears." Front Row Center

I GOT RHYTHMS is directed by Barry Kleinbort. Harold will be joined on stage by Music Director, Carl Greenwood; Bassist, Robert Rickenberg; and drummer/percussionist, Davide "Dado" Pasqualini.

In the last 10 years, Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party has given the stage to over 4,000 singers from over 50 countries and every continent other than Antarctica. During the pandemic, Sanditen took his Open Mic onto the virtual stage, and in 16 months online, more than 500 singers joined the show, from LA to Brisbane (going the long way), ranging in age for 14 to 92, and including such luminaries as Ann Hampton Callaway, Barb Jungr, Ian Shaw, Gary Williams, Tovah Feldshuh, Natalie Douglas, and Dom Hartley-Harris, making the show a global phenomenon.