Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harold Sanditen Debuts I GOT RHYTHMS at London's Crazy Coqs

Performances are 8 & 15 October 2022, 7pm.

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 26, 2022  

Harold Sanditen Debuts I GOT RHYTHMS at London's Crazy Coqs

Harold Sanditen, international jazz and cabaret favourite, and charismatic host of the Crazy Coqs's longest-running show, his smash hit Open Mic Party, is finally back with a new solo show. I GOT RHYTHMS was originally slated for April 2020, and is finally hitting the Crazy Coqs stage on 8 & 15 October, 2022.

Since his last solo show eight years ago, Sanditen has been performing across the globe, both live and virtually, garnering new audiences and absorbing new forms of musical expression: a smattering of country and western from his native Oklahoma, the romantic wheeze of a Parisian concertina, the rhythmic abandon of a bouzouki on a beach in Mykonos, and the sexy sway of a Brazilian samba. I GOT RHYTHMS is a highly rhythmic celebration of life, and will guarantee irresistible toe-tapping fun.

"A better match than Harold Sanditen, his vocals, and his elegant panache, would be hard to find anywhere." LA Talk Radio

In Sanditen's inimitable style, you'll hear each song in a new light, with exceptional and unique arrangements. Through an eclectic array of composers and lyricists, including Maya Angelou, The Beatles, The Gershwins, Leonard Cohen, Gloria Estefan, Irving Berlin, Horace Silver, Dizzy Gillespie, David Yazbek, and Carole King, Harold intends to show that he does, indeed, got rhythms!

"Sanditen is at once understated and a bit mischievous.....his attention to the lyrics turns each song into a story whose melody is familiar, but the tale itself is new to your ears." Front Row Center

I GOT RHYTHMS is directed by Barry Kleinbort. Harold will be joined on stage by Music Director, Carl Greenwood; Bassist, Robert Rickenberg; and drummer/percussionist, Davide "Dado" Pasqualini.

In the last 10 years, Harold Sanditen's Open Mic Party has given the stage to over 4,000 singers from over 50 countries and every continent other than Antarctica. During the pandemic, Sanditen took his Open Mic onto the virtual stage, and in 16 months online, more than 500 singers joined the show, from LA to Brisbane (going the long way), ranging in age for 14 to 92, and including such luminaries as Ann Hampton Callaway, Barb Jungr, Ian Shaw, Gary Williams, Tovah Feldshuh, Natalie Douglas, and Dom Hartley-Harris, making the show a global phenomenon.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Video: Georgina Onuorah Star Of THE WIZARD OF OZ At Curve Leicester, Sings 'Over The Rainbow'Video: Georgina Onuorah Star Of THE WIZARD OF OZ At Curve Leicester, Sings 'Over The Rainbow'
September 23, 2022

Leicester's Curve theatre has revealed rising star Georgina Onuorah will lead its Christmas musical The Wizard of Oz as Dorothy later this year. See video of Georgina performing the iconic song, 'Over the Rainbow'!
Photos: See Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir Ian McKellen & More at Opening Night of ROSE at Park TheatrePhotos: See Dame Maureen Lipman, Sir Ian McKellen & More at Opening Night of ROSE at Park Theatre
September 23, 2022

Following a hugely successful award-winning online run, which was later broadcast on Sky Arts, Dame Maureen Lipman returned to the title role of Rose for a new production of Rose starting on the stage on which it was filmed. See photos from Rose's opening at Park Theatre here!
Audra McDonald Concert at The London Palladium Will Be Filmed For ReleaseAudra McDonald Concert at The London Palladium Will Be Filmed For Release
September 23, 2022

The solo concert from Emmy, Grammy and six-time Tony Award winner, Broadway sensation AUDRA MCDONALD will be captured live at the London Palladium with the forty-six-piece London Musical Theatre Orchestra conducted by Andy Einhorn on Sunday 25 September for future film distribution.
Young Associates / Ben Duke Presents TO START WITH at Sadler's WellsYoung Associates / Ben Duke Presents TO START WITH at Sadler's Wells
September 23, 2022

In November 2021, the second cohort of the Sadler's Wells Young Associates introduced their refreshing voices at sell-out performances in the Lilian Baylis Studio. The next step of their journey sees John-William Watson, Magnus Westwell, Olive Hardy and Vidya Patel take to the Sadler's Wells stage with the World Premiere of To Start With on Wednesday 26 October.
Cast Announced For BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL Cast Announced For BUT I'M A CHEERLEADER: THE MUSICAL
September 23, 2022

Making the perfect dismount into The Turbine Theatre and playing, Megan, our typical, all American, high school senior with a love of cheerleading is Jessica Aubrey (Bedknobs and Broomsticks). Taking on role of True Directions' resident rebel will be Megan Hill (Maria Friedman and Friends - Legacy), as Graham.