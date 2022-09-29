Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Hannah Fairweather Comes To Pleasance London For Best Of Edinburgh Season

Hannah brings Just A Normal Girl Who Enjoys Revenge to Pleasance, London for one night only on 28th October at 7.40pm.

Sep. 29, 2022  

Award-winning Scottish comedian Hannah Fairweather (writer on Mock The Week and The Now Show and ranked in the top 5 for Dave's Joke of the Fringe) is the Taylor Swift of comedy, joking about everyone who has wronged her in the past.

In Just A Normal Girl Who Enjoys Revenge - her debut hour - Hannah (as seen on BBC 2's Edinburgh Unlocked and as heard on 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, Times Radio and TalkSport) reveals her list of people who have done her wrong, kept in her little blue book. Hannah has taken inspiration from her favourite writer Taylor Swift to compile such a list and it includes the usual suspects - ex boyfriends, ex colleagues, ex flatmates, podcast hosts and, of course, some devout Christians she met while playing college golf in South Carolina.

Hannah Fairweather was the 2019 Rising Star New Act of the Year and has been a semi-finalist in all the major new comedy awards including: BBC New Comedian Award, So You Think You're Funny, Leicester Square, 2Northdown and Komedia Brighton and was selected for Angel Edinburgh Showcase in 2019.

She has been heard on Union Jack Radio, BBC Sounds, BBC Radio1, BBC Radio 4 5 live, BBC Radio Scotland, TalkSport and BBC Radio Scotland and has written for The Now Show and Mock The Week. Hannah also appeared on BBC Two's Edinburgh Unlocked. She has also written articles for Metro, The British Comedy Guide, The Scotsman and was featured in a Guardian Magazine feature on cancel culture and comedy.

Hannah's jokes have been selected for BBC's Top Gags of the Fringe, the Daily Telegraph's Jokes of the Fringe, The Times Best Jokes of the Fringe and Hannah was Number 4 in Dave's Best Joke of the Fringe, 2022.

