Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022 Announces Michael Ball & Alfie Boe

Historic Royal Palaces and IMG today announce the addition of the nation's much-loved musical duo Michael Ball & Alfie Boe to the Hampton Court Palace Festival 2022 line-up. Musical theatre star Michael Ball and world-renowned tenor Alfie Boe will make their return to Henry VIII's stunning former home to perform on Friday 24th June. Ball & Boe join an impressive line-up of artists for the summer festival series including Kacey Musgraves, McFly, The Human League, Elbow, George Benson, Jack Savoretti and Crowded House. Tickets are on sale now at www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com.



Since meeting in 2007, actor and singer Michael Ball and opera star Alfie Boe have seen phenomenal success performing together as Ball & Boe. The duo's incredible voices, instant camaraderie and lovable personalities have garnered a huge legion of fans across the nation, and an impressive 1.3 million album sales, two Classic Brit Awards, sold out headline arena tours, and three ITV specials. Returning to Hampton Court Palace Festival, the duo will undoubtedly delight the crowd with beautiful and timeless songs from their four chart-topping duet albums.



Hampton Court Palace Festival is a series of truly special and unique open-air concerts. Artists perform in an intimate 3,000-seat auditorium in Base Court, set against the backdrop of Henry VIII's magnificent Tudor Palace.



www.hamptoncourtpalacefestival.com