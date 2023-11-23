Hampstead Theatre Launches £1.25m Fundraising Appeal

Hampstead Theatre has launched the #HampsteadAhead campaign, a £1.25m philanthropic appeal, to propel Hampstead Theatre as it continues to nurture and commission writers, produce new plays and offer significant ticket subsidies to thousands of young people.

The appeal has already been given a significant boost with £1m pledged by a small number of Hampstead’s supporters and trustees. Also lending their support and voices to the #HampsteadAhead campaign are artists including Tamsin Greig, David Suchet, Jemma Redgrave and Roy Williams OBE.

Greg Ripley-Duggan, Producer and Chief Executive at Hampstead Theatre said: "Hampstead’s aim has always been to present outstanding new plays and champion original talent and so it is wonderful that we are able to continue with that aim in our Spring 2024 programme. Philanthropy is at the heart of Hampstead’s future and with £1m already pledged towards our new £1.25m #HampsteadAhead appeal we want to say thank you for the rock-solid support of our patrons, audiences and trustees.”

Artists supporting the #HampsteadAhead appeal have said:

"It pleases me no end that Hampstead Theatre are still, in spite of the troubles they’ve had, punching a way through and still have the INSPIRE initiative in the building to support new writers. The #HampsteadAhead appeal is vital to its continued success." Roy Williams OBE

“Just being here at Hampstead Theatre makes me feel the necessity of theatres like this, not just surviving but flourishing. It’s a lot to do with succeeding generations of writers and that’s why the #HampsteadAhead appeal is important.” Tom Stoppard

“Hampstead Theatre so deserves to be supported by its audience and by its patrons and by everybody who cares about and loves theatre.” Jemma Redgrave

“This country is blessed with many brilliant writers from Osborne to Pinter to Stoppard to Lucy Prebble and Laura Wade and they all had to start their careers somewhere and Hampstead Theatre is the perfect platform for new writers. This theatre needs your support now.” Robert Lindsay