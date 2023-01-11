Hackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Comedians, Operas & More

Hackney Empire has announced details of the Spring 2023 season, running from January to April, with an eclectic mix of comedy, music, opera, theatre and talent showcases.

Throughout the season, Hackney Empire will be welcoming an array of big name comedians including Phil Wang, Flo and Joan, Suzi Ruffell, Kemah Bob and Kane Brown in Live at the Empire with Phil Wang (13 Jan); Josh Pugh with Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans (21 Jan); Phil Rosenthal with An Evening with Phil Rosenthal (27 & 28 Jan), Catherine Cohen with Catherine Cohen: Come For Me (3 Feb); Jayde Adams with Jayde Adams: Men, I Can Save You (11 Mar); Slim, Felicity Ethnic and more in Touch of Class: Mother's Day Special (18 Mar) and Ed Gamble, Aisling Bea, Taksmaster's Jamali Maddix and Lou Sanders in Live at the Empire with Ed Gamble (24 Mar).

English Touring Opera will bring three operas to Hackney as part of the Spring season: Handel's Giulio Cesare (25 Feb); Eloise Lally's new production of Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia (3 Mar), conducted by ETO Music Director Gerry Cornelius, and Valentina Ceschi's new production of Rossini's Il viaggio a Reims (4 Mar).

Everton Dawkins, one of Jamaica's most prolific roots playwrights, will direct his hilariously funny Jamaican comedy play Man Fi Get Bun (4 Feb) starring Charles Tomlin and Maxwell 'Bashy' Grant with co-stars Juliet Shanks, Suezette Barrett Ennis and Lacell Parnell for one night only.

Hackney Empire will also be welcoming musical guests including Levellers' brand-new acoustic tour (9 Mar), supported by Wilswood Buoys, London Community Gospel Choir will celebrate 40 years with London Community Gospel Choir: Make This A Night To Remember (1 Apr) and Andy and the Odd Socks (15 Apr).

Hackney Empire will also be hosting multiple talent showcases including Young London's liveliest talent showcase and peace campaign Boroughs United 2023 (12 Feb), presented by The Crib, which brings together over 1,000 young people, families and friends from across the capital and East London's biggest talent showcase Alter Ego 2023 (17 Feb) which showcases the best 14-18 year old singers, rappers, poets, and dancers alongside headline acts. past headliners including Krept and Konan, Ms Banks, Darkoo, Ambush, Ghetts, JY MNTL and more!

Alter Ego is a cornerstone of Hackney Empire's Creative Futures Programme, further details of which will be announced later this month.