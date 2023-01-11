Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Comedians, Operas & More

Hackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Comedians, Operas & More

The season will also feature Everton Dawkins's Man Fi Get Bun (4 Feb) starring Charles Tomlin and Maxwell ‘Bashy’ Grant, and more.

Jan. 11, 2023  

Hackney Empire has announced details of the Spring 2023 season, running from January to April, with an eclectic mix of comedy, music, opera, theatre and talent showcases.

Throughout the season, Hackney Empire will be welcoming an array of big name comedians including Phil Wang, Flo and Joan, Suzi Ruffell, Kemah Bob and Kane Brown in Live at the Empire with Phil Wang (13 Jan); Josh Pugh with Sausage, Egg, Josh Pugh, Chips and Beans (21 Jan); Phil Rosenthal with An Evening with Phil Rosenthal (27 & 28 Jan), Catherine Cohen with Catherine Cohen: Come For Me (3 Feb); Jayde Adams with Jayde Adams: Men, I Can Save You (11 Mar); Slim, Felicity Ethnic and more in Touch of Class: Mother's Day Special (18 Mar) and Ed Gamble, Aisling Bea, Taksmaster's Jamali Maddix and Lou Sanders in Live at the Empire with Ed Gamble (24 Mar).

English Touring Opera will bring three operas to Hackney as part of the Spring season: Handel's Giulio Cesare (25 Feb); Eloise Lally's new production of Donizetti's Lucrezia Borgia (3 Mar), conducted by ETO Music Director Gerry Cornelius, and Valentina Ceschi's new production of Rossini's Il viaggio a Reims (4 Mar).

Everton Dawkins, one of Jamaica's most prolific roots playwrights, will direct his hilariously funny Jamaican comedy play Man Fi Get Bun (4 Feb) starring Charles Tomlin and Maxwell 'Bashy' Grant with co-stars Juliet Shanks, Suezette Barrett Ennis and Lacell Parnell for one night only.

Hackney Empire will also be welcoming musical guests including Levellers' brand-new acoustic tour (9 Mar), supported by Wilswood Buoys, London Community Gospel Choir will celebrate 40 years with London Community Gospel Choir: Make This A Night To Remember (1 Apr) and Andy and the Odd Socks (15 Apr).

Hackney Empire will also be hosting multiple talent showcases including Young London's liveliest talent showcase and peace campaign Boroughs United 2023 (12 Feb), presented by The Crib, which brings together over 1,000 young people, families and friends from across the capital and East London's biggest talent showcase Alter Ego 2023 (17 Feb) which showcases the best 14-18 year old singers, rappers, poets, and dancers alongside headline acts. past headliners including Krept and Konan, Ms Banks, Darkoo, Ambush, Ghetts, JY MNTL and more!

Alter Ego is a cornerstone of Hackney Empire's Creative Futures Programme, further details of which will be announced later this month.




Review Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at Donmar Warehouse Photo
Review Roundup: WATCH ON THE RHINE at Donmar Warehouse
Read the reviews for Lillian Hellman's masterpiece political thriller Watch on the Rhine at Donmar Warehouse.
KISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next Month Photo
KISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next Month
From the writer of In Conversation with Graham Norton, Simon Perrott brings his honest and heart wrenching reflection on queer love to The Pleasance this February. A romantic tragedy for our times, Kissed by a Flame is a window into the final months of that once- in-a-lifetime kind of love. Kissed by a Flame is peppered with beautiful, tragic, and bittersweet moments that will bind audiences together in this deep exploration of grief.
The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At T Photo
The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At The Turbine and HEATHERS Extension
The Other Palace & Turbine Theatre have announced that MTFestUK 2023 will be  showcasing eight new musicals over a two week period, across both The Other Palace Studio and The Turbine Theatre.
Gordon Buchanan Announces 30 YEARS IN THE WILD THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR Photo
Gordon Buchanan Announces 30 YEARS IN THE WILD THE ANNIVERSARY TOUR
After a sell-out tour last year, Gordon Buchanan is heading back on the road. One of the most prominent wildlife presenters and filmmakers working today, Gordon’s journey is a remarkable story to tell.

More Hot Stories For You


Hackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Comedians, Operas & MoreHackney Empire Announces 2023 Spring Season Featuring Comedians, Operas & More
January 11, 2023

Hackney Empire has announced details of the Spring 2023 season, running from January to April, with an eclectic mix of comedy, music, opera, theatre and talent showcases.
KISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next MonthKISSED BY A FLAME Debuts at The Pleasance Next Month
January 11, 2023

From the writer of In Conversation with Graham Norton, Simon Perrott brings his honest and heart wrenching reflection on queer love to The Pleasance this February. A romantic tragedy for our times, Kissed by a Flame is a window into the final months of that once- in-a-lifetime kind of love. Kissed by a Flame is peppered with beautiful, tragic, and bittersweet moments that will bind audiences together in this deep exploration of grief.
The Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At The Turbine and HEATHERS ExtensionThe Other Palace and The Turbine Theatre Announce The MTFest 2023 Programme, EUGENIUS At The Turbine and HEATHERS Extension
January 11, 2023

The Other Palace & Turbine Theatre have announced that MTFestUK 2023 will be  showcasing eight new musicals over a two week period, across both The Other Palace Studio and The Turbine Theatre.
Theatre Royal Stratford East Announces Cast For VILLAGE IDIOTTheatre Royal Stratford East Announces Cast For VILLAGE IDIOT
January 11, 2023

Theatre Royal Stratford East has announced casting for their co-production with Nottingham Playhouse and Ramps on the Moon, the world premiere of Samson Hawkins’ new play VILLAGE IDIOT directed by Stratford East Artistic Director Nadia Fall.  
Cast Announced For THE OYSTER PROBLEM at Jermyn Street TheatreCast Announced For THE OYSTER PROBLEM at Jermyn Street Theatre
January 11, 2023

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced the full cast of the world premiere of The Oyster Problem, the debut play by renowned historian and award-winning author Orlando Figes.
share