HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE Returns To London!

The jellicle show returns to London as part of the Best of Edinburgh Season at The Pleasance.

By: Sep. 25, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIE Photo 1 Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS
Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London Photo 2 Photo: First Look at Nicole Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD in London
Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Photo 3 Jerry Mitchell Will Direct West End Production Of THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA
Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024 Photo 4 Andrew Lloyd Webber's STARLIGHT EXPRESS to Return to London in June 2024

HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE Returns To London!

HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE Returns To London!

After being listed as the 4th best reviewed show of the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 by British Comedy Guide - the jellicle show is returning to London as part of the Best of Edinburgh Season at The Pleasance.

The fringe hit opened between lockdowns in 2020 and has been touring extensively since - these two performances in The Pleasance Main House will be the biggest, and most jellicle, of its entire jellicle life.

how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats' takes a jellicle look at the jellicle aspects of the jellicle cats in Cats, and how you can make your own life more jellicle. Using multimedia, pop culture, games and jellicle dance moves - the show has been a hit with audiences and critics alike.

The show is created by Awkward Productions, written and performed by Linus Karp (Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story) who says: "In a time so full of anti-queer sentiment I love performing something as full of queer joy as this show. It changed my life in all its jellicle glory - and I hope it will change your life for the jellicle. No pressure."

Make the jellicle choice, ascend to the Heaviside Layer through the queer chaos of Linus Karp. No previous Cats knowledge required.



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Tosh Wanogho-Maud Performs Solo Shows at Piano Smithfield in November and December Photo
Tosh Wanogho-Maud Performs Solo Shows at Piano Smithfield in November and December

Fresh from starring in the West End premiere of Ain’t Too Proud at the Prince Edward Theatre, Tosh Wanogho-Maud will perform a limited run of live solo shows in November and December. Find out how to get tickets here!

2
Cast Set For The Return Of A SHERLOCK CAROL to Marylebone Theatre Photo
Cast Set For The Return Of A SHERLOCK CAROL to Marylebone Theatre

Ben Caplan and Kammy Darweish are to return as Sherlock Holmes and Ebenezer Scrooge in the sell-out production, 'A Sherlock Carol'. Don't miss this sell-out production from 24 November 2023 - 7 January 2024.

3
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERES A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Photo
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW

Full casting has been announced for ‘There’s a Monster in Your Show, which will premiere at the Watford Palace Theatre on 12 October, before heading off to more than 50 further venues around the UK. Check out all new rehearsal photos and video here and find out who is starring in the show!

4
Sadlers Wells Celebrates 25th Anniversary This October Photo
Sadler's Wells Celebrates 25th Anniversary This October

The world’s leading dance organisation, Sadler’s Wells, celebrates the 25th anniversary of its current building this October. Learn more about the company's history and its future here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW Video
Video/Photos: Full Cast Set and First Look at UK Tour of THERE'S A MONSTER IN MY SHOW
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour Video
Watch Highlights from CALENDAR GIRLS THE MUSICAL UK Tour
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month Video
Watch an All-New Clip From A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas This Month
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL

Recommended For You