HOW TO LIVE A JELLICLE LIFE Returns To London!

After being listed as the 4th best reviewed show of the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 by British Comedy Guide - the jellicle show is returning to London as part of the Best of Edinburgh Season at The Pleasance.

The fringe hit opened between lockdowns in 2020 and has been touring extensively since - these two performances in The Pleasance Main House will be the biggest, and most jellicle, of its entire jellicle life.

how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats' takes a jellicle look at the jellicle aspects of the jellicle cats in Cats, and how you can make your own life more jellicle. Using multimedia, pop culture, games and jellicle dance moves - the show has been a hit with audiences and critics alike.

The show is created by Awkward Productions, written and performed by Linus Karp (Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story) who says: "In a time so full of anti-queer sentiment I love performing something as full of queer joy as this show. It changed my life in all its jellicle glory - and I hope it will change your life for the jellicle. No pressure."

Make the jellicle choice, ascend to the Heaviside Layer through the queer chaos of Linus Karp. No previous Cats knowledge required.