HOW SWEET THE SOUND to Make European Debut at the Royal Albert Hall

The hit gospel music competition, How Sweet the Sound, will make its European debut at the Royal Albert Hall next year – and auditions for the contest open today.

This celebration of gospel music, which became a phenomenon in the US after its launch in 2007, comes to the London venue on Sunday 20 October 2024, and will showcase a host of top choirs, soloists, praise teams and spoken word artists, competing across four prize categories.

Grammy Award-winning composer and vocalist Donald Lawrence will host the event, while the judges will be three other major figures from the world of gospel: Kingdom Choir founder Karen Gibson, the London Community Gospel Choir’s Bazil Meade, and singer, songwriter and Premier Gospel radio presenter, Muyiwa Olarewaju. There will also be performances from very special guests.

Donald Lawrence said: “The art of gospel music is something that is dear to my heart, and I am so excited to join the world-renowned Royal Albert Hall in bringing How Sweet the Sound to London. This is a one-of-a-kind experience that will give gospel music enthusiasts from across Europe the opportunity to share their gifts on an incredible platform. You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet!”

Auditions to take part in the talent show are open from today, with the organisers keen to attract artists from across the UK and Europe, who can upload a performance video online. To compete in the event, acts need to submit a four-minute recording at howsweetthesound.co.uk, performing one of 200 eligible songs. While there is no set text or theme for spoken-word entries, these are usually Christian or inspirational. Applications are open until 16 April, with three successful applicants in each category qualifying for the live show.

Matthew Todd, Director of Programming and Engagement at the Royal Albert Hall, said: “We’re so excited to bring this unique event to the Hall, spotlighting the up-and-coming talents and hidden gems of the vibrant European gospel scene. How Sweet the Sound is both a competition and a joyous celebration, and we’re delighted to be hosting its debut outside the US.”

Tickets for the show are on general sale at 10am on Friday, with priority booking for the venue’s Friends & Patrons 24 hours earlier.

How Sweet the Sound will be at the Royal Albert Hall on Sunday 20 October 2024