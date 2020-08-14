HORRIBLE HISTORIES Comes To North and South London

The production will run in South London at The Turbine Theatre between 26 – 29 August.

Birmingham Stage Company today announce further London tour dates for its run of Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain. Joining the previously announced run at the Troubadour Meridian Water in North London between 19 August - 23 August, the production will also run in South London at The Turbine Theatre, as part of their open-air 'On The Jetty' season between 26 - 29 August.

Neal Foster, Actor/Manager of the Birmingham Stage Company said today, "From Enfield to Battersea we're bringing Barmy Britain to Londoners on both sides of the river. The Turbine Theatre's On The Jetty season is our first open-air run of the shows in London and marks a happy step towards full live performances."

Horrible Histories - Barmy Britain features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and a special guest appearance by King Richard III, who in 1485 famously bought a long-stay ticket for a car park in Leicester.

Horrible Histories Live on Stage is based on the bestselling books written by Terry Deary, illustrated by Martin Brown and published by Scholastic. It first launched in 2005 with the world premieres of Terrible Tudors & Vile Victorians. Since then the Birmingham Stage Company has produced eighteen different Horrible shows, performing to over three million people in the UK, including the longest running children's show in West End history, with its record-breaking series Barmy Britain. Horrible Histories Live on Stage has also become a worldwide phenomenon, performing in Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, New Zealand and Australia, where it performed in the Concert Hall of the Sydney Opera House.

Terry Deary is the author of Horrible Histories which is the world's bestselling children's history book series. The series is illustrated by Martin Brown. There are over 80 Horrible Histories titles with sales over 30 million in 40 countries. Deary is also the author of over 300 fiction and non-fiction books for young people. 'A cultural phenomenon. The Horrible Histories series of books have been formative experiences for anyone born since the late 1980s' Daily Telegraph.

