THE DRIVE IN Will Begin Pedestrian and Cyclist Tickets For Live Events and Films This Summer

Those arriving by foot or bike will be in designated bays at the front of The Drive In, with all bays 2 meters apart.

'THE DRIVE IN' at TROUBADOUR MERIDIAN WATER has announced it will offer pedestrian and cyclist tickets for those who wish to arrive by foot or bike and experience films and live performances.

Audiences of up to 5 people (from the same household or social bubble) will be able to arrive with their own chairs and radios (where sound will be transmitted directly). Those arriving by foot or bike will be in designated bays at the front of The Drive In, with all bays 2 meters apart to ensure social distancing.

Tickets are on sale now, including: live comedy and talks and performances including The Drive In Comedy Nights, Spice World: The Live West End Concert, West End Musical Drive In and the UK Drag sensations Gals Aloud; showings of new release films such as Onward, Unhinged, Queen & Slim, family favourites including Frozen 2, Jumanji: The Next Level and big screen classics including Pretty Woman, Sister Act and the Shawshank Redemption.

Reliving the magic of the great American drive in theatre The Drive In is a contact-free way to experience film, theatre and live performances, bringing back the nostalgia of the 1950s and the golden age of Hollywood. An iconic drive in experience, with classic cinema refreshments, and great entertainment - all from the safety and comfort of your bay or automobile.

More screenings and performances will go on sale soon and audiences can sign up to the mailing list to be first to find out what's on at www.thedrivein.london.

The Drive In is fully contact-free. Sound is be played direct to your vehicles' speakers or personal radios, and thanks to our top-of-the-range screen, you'll have a great view wherever you are. Snacks and drinks are provided by The Drive In's official food partner Nanny Bill's and available to order through our mobile app, safely delivered to your car or bay by our team of 1950s drive in attendants.

Should guidelines change over the coming months, guests will be entitled to exchanges or refunds for any cancelled performances.

Further information can be found at www.thedrivein.london

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You