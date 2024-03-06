Guest Blog: 'It's More Than Just Another Theatrical Production' Actor Jamal Crawford on AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical explores and shines a light on many issues we still find exist today. The unfairness in hierarchy within a workplace, differences between male institutions compared to that of female institutions, gender discrimination, diversity and class generalisation. The show also shines a light on how family tribulations and behavioural mentalities can be passed down and learnt through anger and hurt.

Jamal Crawford in rehearsal

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

From day one of rehearsals our director Nikolai Foster created an atmosphere within the room, where all performers were able to discuss ideas regarding their characters and the journeys the follow. There has always been a certain freedom and trust to what each actor could bring within the rehearsal room, and I feel that because of that trust each actor has been able to keep experimenting with their character and scenes.

The choreography by Jo Goodwin plays a major part in our show. At times it is fast paced to showcase where we are in terms of the navy and to show “what it takes” to get through the intense regime. The show doesn’t only have one tone though. At times the cast have been asked to use all their physicality to achieve the appropriate storytelling in that moment and with Jo being so particular in where the body should be at all times, I believe this is achieved throughout.

The Cast

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Each character’s journey and backstory in the show, has the audience constantly asking why from the start. Why is Zack Mayo the way he is and why does he find it a struggle to fit in, why is Sid desperately seeking love and affirmation from someone to accept him for who he is? Our lighting designer has been able to use lighting at various points to drop in and out of reality in order to show the past and help the audience really get in the head of certain characters allowing them to connect with and understand each character in a deeper way.

As previously mentioned, one of the societal issues we as a show explore is that of female discrimination and hierarchy. This strikes the audience most truthfully during the factory scenes, through the use of the songs “This Is A Man’s World” and “I Am Woman” which show the emotions carried by women at the time. It’s interesting to see how, although our story is set in the early 80’s (1982 to be exact), the same societal issues still find their place today in terms of how women are still treated in a workplace, more often because of the fact they are women and the ingrained perception of what that means by many men in our world. An Officer and a Gentleman shows unity and strength to advocate for women who aren’t prepared to settle for these ongoing mistreatments and who choose to put up a fight “to the man”.

Of course within the musical you have the love stories. By bringing characters that are broken, to an extent, like Zack Mayo and Sid Worley to our female characters, Paula and Lynette, who are longing for escape and freedom, we find a constant conflict within the story of each character dealing with their own personal battles which makes for an interesting journey for each person and the effect on their relationships.

Jamal Crawford as Gunnery Sergeant Emil Foley

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

For audiences watching An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical, besides enjoying a great show, I feel they will leave thinking about how certain topics that are discussed throughout our story still strike true today and also, in some way or another, found that they can relate to certain characters journeys or stories in some way.

An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical is more than just another theatrical production, I believe there are lessons throughout. The one above all being, whatever we each go through we can all hopefully overcome through help of others and support from our fellow peers!

An Officer And A Gentleman is touring the UK until November 2024