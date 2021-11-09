Guest Blog: Ankur Bahl, Director of Digital Stage and Studio at Sadler's Wells, On CURATED BY CARLOS

At Sadler's Wells we have an ambitious mission: 'make and share dance that inspires us all.'

Core to our work on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage is thinking a lot about the 'us all' bit of this mission. How can we best use this space to genuinely provide access to world-class dance experience to us all?

We love that in-person theatre is back. But we also know that some people have never, and never will, come our theatres, participate in one of our in-person workshops, or experience our work on tour. And we want to make sure that isn't a barrier to having the chance to experience the power of dance - to make dance a part of their lives.

So, we've completely overhauled our website and the content on it. The new site has been built with the ability to serve up a brilliant programme of dance to audiences across the world.

We're so excited that the next big moment in the Digital Stage programme features the magic of ballet superstars Carlos Acosta and Alessandra Ferri performing at Sadler's Wells Theatre. And we love that anyone with an internet connection has the chance to experience it.

Birmingham Royal Ballet's Curated by Carlos is Sadler's Wells Digital Stage's first Video on Demand offering. It celebrates Sadler's Wells' longstanding relationships with Birmingham Royal Ballet and its Director, Carlos Acosta.

This thrilling triple bill starts with Goyo Montero's powerful ensemble piece Chacona. Goyo has adapted the work, to open with a duet created especially for Carlos and Alessandra. The film captures the spellbinding world premiere of this duet. The programme then continues with Daniela Cardim's abstract ballet Imminent and closes with a love letter to the city of Birmingham, City of a Thousand Trades.

From 11-18 November, audiences can rent the work for a 48-hour window for between £8 and £15. Audiences can also choose the audio-described version of the film.

There are loads of questions about the future of the performing arts online. We don't pretend to have all the answers.

What we do know is that there are loads of people all over the world who love dance, or who want the chance to find out if they love dance. And more and more of these people want to engage with dance in their own ways, on their own schedules, wherever they are.

So, we're building Sadler's Wells Digital Stage for all of us, and we can't wait for you to experience it.

Curated by Carlos can be seen on Sadler's Wells Digital Stage from 11 November. Find further information here