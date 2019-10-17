Glenn Earle Named New Chair of the Young Vic Board

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director and Despina Tsatsas, Executive Director, today announce the appointment of Glenn Earle as the new Chair of the Young Vic Board. He succeeds Patrick McKenna, who was Chair of the Young Vic board for nearly 20 years.

Kwame Kwei-Armah and Despina Tsatsas said: "We are delighted to welcome Glenn Earle as the new Chair of the Young Vic Board. Glenn has been an exemplary and highly insightful presence on our Board for almost a year, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to work more closely with him. Glenn brings with him a wealth of wisdom and experience, including sustained commitment to arts and education leadership, and we know that the Young Vic will continue to thrive with him at the helm.

At the same time, we are of course sorry to say goodbye to Patrick McKenna. It is hard to communicate the immense impact he has had on the Young Vic during his tenure as Chair of the Board since 2003. His socially relevant vision, passion for the arts and deep experience of the cultural industries in the UK has informed the identity of the theatre as well as provided ballast to the theatre's leadership teams throughout this period. He has been a constant and extraordinary friend to the Young Vic - embodied by his leadership of the large-scale re-development of the building in 2006. We will miss his collaboration, wisdom and support."

In recognition of Patrick McKenna's services, he was awarded a Young Vic lifetime membership.

Patrick McKenna said: "The Young Vic has been a big part of my life since 1997 when I became a Trustee and subsequently as Chair of the Board. It has been a huge pleasure to support the development of world-class theatre productions and provide a platform for artists both on our stages and in the community. I am massively proud of the impact we have been able to have on audiences and participants in Lambeth and Southwark, across the UK, and worldwide by being at the forefront of a socially inclusive, accessible approach. I look forward to continuing to engage with the Young Vic as it goes from strength to strength under Glenn Earle's new chairpersonship."

Glenn Earle said: ""I am thrilled and feel very honoured to be taking over from Patrick as Chair of the Young Vic at this important time. I share Kwame's and Despina's belief that great theatre has the power to not only entertain, but also to inform, engage, provoke and inspire. The Young Vic has, since its founding in 1970, demonstrated a commitment to outstanding and ground-breaking theatre, with the guiding principles of community engagement and social relevance. With these principles in mind, Kwame, Despina and their team have developed hugely exciting plans to take the Young Vic forward. I am delighted and humbled to have the opportunity, together with my fellow Trustees, of being part of the next act for this world-class theatre."

Glenn Earle is a Partner in independent investment bank Ardea Partners International, a member of the Board of Directors of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, NV and Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. and Deputy Chairman of educational charity Teach First. Glenn retired in December 2011 from Goldman Sachs International, where he was most recently a Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer.

Glenn is a graduate of Emmanuel College, Cambridge and of Harvard Business School. His other activities include membership of The Higher Education Commission and the Advisory Board of the Sutton Trust. His previous responsibilities include membership of the Board of Trustees of the Goldman Sachs Foundation and of the Ministerial Task Force for Gifted and Talented Youth, Chairmanship of the Advisory Board of Cambridge University Judge Business School, Vice Chairman of Rothesay Life Group, Trustee and Director of The Royal National Theatre and member of the Advisory Committee of Hayfin Capital Management LLP.





