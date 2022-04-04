Gina Beck, Joanne Clifton, and More Set For WEST END FOR UKRAINE Next Month

A top line-up of West End stars will be taking to the stage at West End for Ukraine on Monday 9 May 2022 at the Charing Cross Theatre. The musical fundraiser is in aid of the UNICEF Ukraine Emergency Appeal, raising vital urgent funds for children in desperate need.

The line-up for West End for Ukraine is*: Sabrina Aloueche, Paul Baker, Lizzie Bea, Gina Beck, Nikki Bentley, Kieran Brown, Joanne Clifton, Scott Garnham, Natalie Green, Adrian Hansel, Christopher Howell, Kim Ismay, Sooz Kempner, Joshua Lay, Emma Lindars, George Maguire, Jai McDowall, Nadim Naaman, Caroline Sheen, Simon Shorten, Courtney Stapleton, Harriet Thorpe, Shona White and Rachael Wooding alongside The Barricade Boys, members of the cast of Heathers and Titanic and the West End Musical Choir (*subject to availability).

West End performer, Kieran Brown, who is organising the fundraiser in association with RedRock Entertainment, said: "Like so many people, I watched with horror as events unfolded in the Ukraine. I felt so helpless watching news reports of the Ukrainian's courage and resilience, and of the unspeakable tragedies taking place. Thinking about what I, and the caring community I am part of could do, I resolved to organise a gala concert to raise funds for UNICEF. I've been blown away by the outpouring of support from creatives, technicians and performers alike. The evening will be an incredible showcase of just how strongly we ALL feel about challenging this unnecessary and barbaric war. I couldn't be more grateful to each and every person who has offered their time and talent - not least a huge thank you to the Charing Cross Theatre for hosting us - ensuring that 100% of the money raised goes straight to UNICEF."

Actress Lizzie Bea (Heathers, Hairspray), who is performing on the night, said: "The situation in Ukraine is unimaginable and I have been desperate to help in any way possible. I'm honoured to be a part of this concert and truly hope that we can raise a lot of money to help Ukraine and people in need. Please come and raise vital funds and listen to some amazing talent at the same time!"

UNICEF states that more than half of Ukraine's 7.5 million children have now been forced to flee the ongoing violence. Homes, schools, water supplies and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed. Children have been separated from their families, and hundreds of thousands of people have been left without clean water, food or electricity. Explosives are a daily threat to children's lives. UNICEF is working around the clock in Ukraine and at the borders of neighbouring countries, providing access to clean water, health care services and other critical support.

West End for Ukraine, on 9 May 2022 at 7.30pm at the Charing Cross Theatre, is now on sale online: www.charingcrosstheatre.co.uk and by phone: 08444 930 650.

For more information about UNICEF's work in Ukraine, or to donate to their appeal, visit: https://www.unicef.org.uk/donate/donate-now-to-protect-children-in-ukraine/.