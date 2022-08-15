German Cornego's TANGO AFTER DARK Will Play London Season at the Peacock Theatre

World Tango Champion German Cornejo returns with his superb dance company, including his long-term dance partner and collaborator Gisela Galeassi, to perform the critically acclaimed Tango After Dark at Peacock Theatre in London's West End from 11 to 22 October, with a national press night on Tuesday 11 October. Accompanied by two sensational singers and seven musicians playing the great tango composer Astor Piazzolla's Nuevo Tango, these ten world-class Argentinian dancers will keep your passion for tango burning deep into the night.

Tango After Dark is the ultimate theatrical tango experience straight from Argentina, that merges the intoxicating music of the great Argentine tango composer Astor Piazzolla, jaw-dropping choreography, and breath-taking moves, to reveal tango in its most authentic but sophisticated form. As Argentina's most popular dance, world-renowned for its seductive powers, this mesmerising show combines the sensuous side of tango with the rawness and quick-fire precision of this dance, taking this passionate dancing language to the limit, to create a unique and exhilarating performance.

With multiple sold-out performances across the globe, German Cornejo's spectacular choreography has captivated audiences worldwide for more than 10 years, through its unique mix of tradition and sophistication of tango for the 21st century.

The five couples dancing in Tango After Dark at Peacock Theatre, coming directly from Buenos Aires, will be German Cornejo & Gisela Galeassi, Mariano Balois & Micaela Spina, Ezequiel Lopez & Camila Alegre, Juan Malizia & Manuela Rossi and Nicolas Schell & Noelia Pizzo. The two singers will be Antonela Cirillo and Jesus Hidalgo.

Choreographed by Cornejo, the individual couples in the company choreograph their own solos with Cornejo refining the steps, as is traditional in the world of Argentine tango, allowing the couples creative freedom to showcase their individual styles. Cornejo and his dance partner, Galeassi, are World Tango Champions and are widely known for their performances with Jennifer Lopez and Marc Antony.

Tango After Dark is directed and choreographed by German Cornejo with assistant choreographer Gisela Galeassi, sound design by Gaston Briski and musical direction by Diego Ramos. Tango After Dark is produced at Peacock Theatre by Sandra Castell Garcia.