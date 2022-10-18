Georgie Buckland, Junior Delius & More to Star in CLAUS THE MUSICAL World Premiere; Full Cast & Creative Team Announced

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment has announced the casting for the world premiere of Claus The Musical which will run at The Lowry from 14 December 2022 - 8 January.

The cast includes Georgie Buckland who will play Necile, Junior Delius (AK), Chris Draper (Will Knook), Jazz Evans (Awgwa), Jessica Lim (Shiegra), Mari Mcginlay (Zurline), Alwyne Taylor (Narrator), Corrine Priest (The Fairy Queen), Harry Winchester (Claus). Ensemble cast includes Emily George, Michael Kholwadia, Nic Cain, Emily Tang and Simon Oskarsson.

Directed by Kate Golledge, adapted for the stage by Simon Warne and with spellbinding music and lyrics from Andy Collyer, Claus The Musical brings the beloved L.Frank Baum children's classic The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus to life in a show that will appeal to the child in everyone.

New festive music videos have been released of the cast singing 'The Miracle of Christmas' and 'The Children' for the first time. These can be viewed here: The Children and The Miracle of Christmas.

Videographer: Ben Hewis

Further creative team includes Alex Beetschen (Musical Director), Stewart J Charlesworth (Set and Costume Design), Aaron Dootson (Lighting Design), Jane Deitch (Casting Director), Andrew Johnson (Sound Designer) and Lucinda Lawrence (Choreography). Claus the Musical is co-produced by Jason Haigh-Ellery.

From the writer of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz comes the story of Santa Claus, the man who will be forever in our hearts and, on Christmas Eve, forever in our skies. Abandoned as a baby in the magical Forest of Burzee, he is gifted to Necile, a wood nymph, who showers him with love and names him Claus. With a helping hand from the mystical inhabitants of the forest - Fairies, Knooks and Ryls - she teaches him that kindness is the most important lesson of all, a gift that Claus eventually shares with us, as he embarks on a journey to bring the miracle of Christmas to the whole world.

Performance Details:

Claus The Musical

14 December - 8 January 2023

The Lowry, Salford

Performance Schedule:

Wednesday 14 December 2022 at 7:30pm

Thursday 15 December 2022 at 7:30pm

Friday 16 December 2022 at 8pm

Saturday 17 December 2022 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Sunday 18 December 2022 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Tuesday 20 December 2022 4:30 and at 8pm

Wednesday 21 December 2022 at 7:30pm

Thursday 22 December 2022 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Friday 23 December 2022 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Saturday 24 December 2022 at 4:30pm

Tuesday 27 December 2022 at 7:30pm

Wednesday 28 December 2022 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Thursday 29 December 2022 at 7:30pm

Friday 30 December 2022 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Saturday 31 December 2022 at 4:30pm

Monday 2 January 2023 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Tuesday 3 January 2023 at 4:30pm

Wednesday 4 January 2023 at 4:30pm and 8pm

Thursday 5 January 2023 at 7:30pm

Friday 6 January 2023 at 7:30pm (BSL)

Saturday 7 January 2023 at 4:30pm (Audio Described) and 8pm

Sunday 8 January 2023 at 4:30pm



Access Performances:

Friday 6th January at 7.30pm - BSL Interpreted

Saturday 7th January at 4.30pm - Audio Described. Touch Tour at 3.30pm.

Tickets from £22.50

Prices include a Booking Fee of £2.50 per ticket and a Building Improvement Levy of £1.50 per ticket.

Creative Team:

Book by Simon Warne

Music and Lyrics by Andy Collyer

Based on the Life And Adventures Of Santa Claus by L. Frank Baum



Produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment

Co-Produced with Jason Haigh-Ellery

Kate Golledge (Director)

Alex Beetschen (Musical Director)

Stewart J Charlesworth (Set and Costume Design)

Aaron Dootson (Lighting Designer)

Jane Deitch (Casting Director)

Andrew Johnson (Sound Designer)

Bianca Meneghelli (Costume Supervisor)

Lucinda Lawrence (Choreographer)

Alannah Egan (Deputy Stage Manager)

Lee Batty (Production Manager)

Andy Fox (Production Manager)

Gwenan Bain (Assistant Stage Manager / Assistant Director)

Jade Berg (Wardrobe)

BIOGRAPHIES

Projects as director include: Jack and the Beanstalk (New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich); Henrietta (National Youth Music Theatre); Errol's Garden (Golden Toad Theatre, UK Tour); Alice (The British Library); Aladdin (New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich); Legend Trippers (National Youth Music Theatre, The Other Palace); Midnight (Union Theatre and Korea); Don't Tell Me Not To Fly (Underbelly Productions, McEwan Hall, Edinburgh); Billy The Kid (National Youth Music Theatre, Leicester Curve); That's Jewish Entertainment (Aria Entertainment, Upstairs at the Gatehouse); Superhero (National Youth Music Theatre, UK Tour); Red Riding Hood (Pleasance Theatre, London); Jerry's Girls (St James Theatre and Jermyn Street); The Battle Of Boat (Kingston Rose, National Youth Music Theatre); Stroke Of Luck (Park Theatre, Finsbury Park); Prodigy (St James Theatre, National Youth Music Theatre); Celeste (Workshop, and Capitol Club, Rome); Claus (Landor Theatre); Passport To Pimlico (A new adaptation performed on location in and around the streets of Pimlico, SouthWestFest); Men Are From Mars, Women Are From Venus (UK Tour & Edinburgh); The Road To Qatar! (Landor Theatre and Edinburgh Festival) Parade and Spring Awakening (Pleasance Theatre, London); Daisy Pulls It Off (Lost Theatre); Betwixt! (King's Head & Ambassadors Theatre); Six Women With Brain Death (Edinburgh Pleasance & Soho Theatre Studio); Sweethearts (Finborough); Newsrevue (Canal Café); Be The Star You Are (Young Vic, 2 Boroughs Project); the short film Born Yesterday. Opera includes: A promenade production of Carmen (Opera La Goziniere).

Kate is an Associate Artist of the Singapore Repertory Theatre for whom she has directed The Gingerbread Man, Nursery Crimes, Chicken Little, Charlotte's Web, Treasure Island, Junior Claus, The Nightingale, Red Riding Hood and Fantastic Mr Fox.

As Associate/ Resident Director: Impossible (World Tour and Noel Coward Theatre); The Wizard Of Oz (London Palladium); Sweet Charity (Menier Chocolate Factory & Theatre Royal Haymarket); Educating Rita & Shirley Valentine (Menier Chocolate Factory & Trafalgar Studios); new jazz opera Bridgetower - A Fable Of 1807 (UK Tour, English Touring Opera). As Assistant: Daddy Cool (Shaftesbury Theatre); Get Carter (Red Shift Theatre Company UK Tour); Salome (Royal Opera House) and The Doorway Project led by Phyllida Lloyd and Kate Flatt (Young Vic); Julius Caesar (Barbican)

For drama schools: Legally Blonde (Chichester University); Back To Before - A Celebration Of The Collaborations Of Stephen Flaherty And Lynn Ahrens (Arts Ed); Kiss Me, Kate (Mountview); The Sunshine Gang (The MTA); Honk, Once On This Island and A Hollywood Party (Trinity College of Music); Footloose, Princess Ida (Arts Ed).

Kate was a 2009 JMK Trust Award finalist with The Crucible.

Training: Liverpool Institute for the Performing Arts.

www.kategolledge.co.uk

ANDY COLLYER (MUSIC AND LYRICS)

Composer/Arranger: Theatre credits include:

The Search For Cinderella (Music and Lyrics, Live Stream), It's A Little Bit Funny (Orchestrations, Upstairs at the Gatehouse, Salisbury, Manchester),The Toyboy Diaries, based on the memoirs of Wendy Salisbury (Music and Lyrics, book by Simon Warne, Hope Mill Theatre); Pippin and Little Women (Orchestrations, Hope Mill Theatre); The Verb, 'To Love' (Music, Lyrics and Book, Old Red Lion Theatre); The MGM Story (UK Tour); That's Jewish Entertainment, The Jewish Legends, The Jewish Legacy and The Great Jewish American Songbook (Orchestrations, various venues including Upstairs at the Gatehouse and The Radlett Centre); Boys In The Buff (Orchestrations, Book and Lyrics by Chris Burgess. Stockwell Playhouse), Claus (Music and Lyrics, Landor Theatre, book by Simon Warne, based on a version performed at the Palace Theatre, Westcliff, book by Debra James); Devilish! (Arrangements, Book and lyrics by Chris Burgess, Music by BB Cooper), Accidental Songs: The Words and Music of Andy Collyer (Landor Theatre); The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe (Arrangements and Musical Director, Palace Theatre, Westcliff); numerous pantos (Arrangements, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director, Thameside Theatre, Grays, Pomegranate Theatre, Chesterfield and Webster Theatre, Arbroath) and The Little Mermaid, Robin Hood, Fantastic Mr Fox (Music, Lyrics and Musical Director, Palace Theatre, Westcliff and Weston Playhouse), National tour of Laurel and Hardy (Composer/Arranger/MD).

SIMON WARNE (WRITER)

Simon is a comedy writer whose professional credits span theatre (plays and musicals) radio, television and film.

Musicals include: Stratford Street (King's Head and the Academy for New Musical Theatre, Los Angeles) What You Will (Hampton Hill Playhouse) both with William Morris and The Toyboy Diaries (Hope Mill, Manchester) with Andy Collyer.

Simon has two new musicals in development: Never Too Late (with John Farmer) and The Chocolate Lovers' Club adapted from the bestseller by Carole Matthews (with Alexander Bermange).

Radio credits include comedy series Arrested Development and afternoon play Temperatures Rising, both for BBC Radio 4. His television comedy Barking was shortlisted for the C21 Drama Series Script Competition 2020.

Simon studied playwriting at RADA; comedy writing at Birbeck University, London; and has a Masters in Screenwriting from the University of the Arts, London.

ARIA ENTERTAINMENT (PRODUCER)

Aria Entertainment was founded in 2012 by Producer Katy Lipson. In 9 years she has produced over 70 productions both on the West End, Off-West End and across the UK. She most recently produced the West End transfer of The Last Five Years at the Garrick Theatre and the World Première of Jack Holden's Cruise at the Duchess Theatre to critical acclaim.



In 2017, Lipson was awarded the Best Producer award by the Off-West End Awards and in 2019 was nominated for International Producer of the Year by the League of Professional Theatre Women in New York. She is a recipient of the Stage One Bursary and Start Up Award and works as a mentor on their Bursary and Bridge The Gap programmes. In 2018 she was included in "The Stage 100" list and in 2019 and 2020 for her work at Hope Mill Theatre, Manchester and again in 2021 for her work as a solo producer.



She produced the UK premiere tour of The Addams Family in 2017 which is on it's second major tour and the 50th anniversary touring production of Hair in 2019 which previously ran for 15 weeks in an acclaimed version at The Vaults, London in 2017.



She was the Producing Artistic Director for all 13 in-house musicals at Manchester's Hope Mill Theatre from 2016 - 2019 producing and general managing shows such as Parade, Hair, Yank, Pippin, Aspects of Love, Mame, Putting It Together, Rags, Little Women amongst others and producing all London transfers of Hair, Yank, Pippin, Aspects of Love and Rags. She was extremely proud to have worked with Stephen Schwartz on a revised version of Rags in which an original cast recording was made.

Hair won the award for Best Off-West End Production at the 2018 WhatsOnStage Award. Spring Awakening won the Best Regional Production award at the 2019 WhatsOnStage Awards. The Southwark Playhouse production of The Last Five Years won both the Best Production and Best Direction Award for Jonathan O'Boyle at the Off West End Awards.



In 2012, she produced a revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood at the Arts Theatre for the bi-centenary year of Charles Dickens, West End and in 2017 The Toxic Avenger ran at the Arts Theatre following runs at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe's Pleasance Theatre and the Southwark Playhouse in 2016.

Lipson set up the From Page to Stage festival to support new musicals at all difference stages of development; In 6 years From Page to Stage has given platform to over 100 new musicals; many have gone on to have full productions and be licensed worldwide. In 2017 the festival ran at The Other Palace and was supported by The Really Useful Group. She recently set up a new chamber musical award with Adam Lenson Productions to support and commission one new British chamber musical a year and she also runs a full time literary department for new musicals.



Current projects include: The Addams Family, The Osmonds, The Rise and Fall of Little Voice (UK tours), Little Women (Park Theatre), The Rhythmics (Southwark Playhouse) and Broken Wings and Zorro The Musical (Charing Cross Theatre).

CAST BIOS:

Georgie Buckland - Necile

Training: Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (BA Musical Theatre)

Theatre Includes: Ensemble/ Cover Mrs Hobday, Cover Angela in Disney's Bedknobs and Broomsticks (UK Tour), Soloist in The RSNO's production of "The Bernstein Mass".

Georgie is Delighted to be joining the company of "Claus" The Musical and would like to thank her agents, friends and family for their unwavering support.

Nic Cain - Ensemble

Training: Laine Theatre Arts

Credits Include: The Monster/Dance Captain in Young Frankenstein (The English Theatre Frankfurt)

Credits Whilst Training: Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm in A Little Night Music

Nic is delighted to be joining the cast of Claus: The Musical and would like to thank his parents and family for all their continued support and the whole team at Apollo Artist Management.

Twitter: @_nicain Instagram: @nic_cain

Junior Delius - AK

Junior Delius is definitely a rising talent to look out for in the industry. He began his professional training at the Identity School of Acting (IDSA) and wasn't long before he made his professional debut as Dalibor Jinski in Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga directed by David Dobkin. He later trained in musical theatre at the Guildford School of Acting where he has recently graduated. Credits whilst training include Denry Machin in The Card, Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, Dwayne/Ensemble in 9 to 5: The Musical, and Dusoleil in Amour. Junior has recently finished touring with Carol: The Music of Carol King.

Chris Draper -Will Knook

Training: Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts on the 'Peter Coxhead Memorial Scholarship'.

Theatre includes: Inspector Kemp/cover Frederick Frankenstein/Igor in Young Frankenstein (English Theatre Frankfurt), Ensemble/cover Dewey Finn in School of Rock (International Tour), Father Frederick/Thomas in Proud (Turbine Theatre), Sheridan in Grimaldi (World Premiere), Mayor Humdinger in Paw Patrol Live (UK and International Tour), Ensemble in Twang!! (Union Theatre), Hazel in Rapunzel (Hertford Theatre), John in Underneath a Magical Moon (Theatre Royal York/UK Tour), Ensemble in Beauty and the Beast (UAE Tour), Gran/Dragon in Katie and the Mona Lisa (Pleasance Courtyard, Edinburgh Fringe).

Recordings include: Narrator in The Adventures of Dotty the Dalmatian, Gusteau in Ratatouille (Concept Album).

Chris is represented by Russell Smith Associates Ltd.

Twitter/Instagram: chrisdraper91

Jazz Evans - Awgwa



Jazz trained at Arts Educational Schools, London with support from the BBC Performing Arts Fund. Professional theatre credits: Dick Deadeye in Gilbert & Sullivans HMS Pinafore (Sasha Regan, Wiltons Music Hall & Theatre Royal Winchester), Lars/Zelda/Mason in musical Madagascar (UK Tour, Selladoor) Prince Herbert/Not Dead Fred/Historian, Spamalot (UK Tour & Colchester Mercury Theatre, Selladoor), Harry in State Fair (Cadogan Hall, London Musical Theatre Orchestra); David Cameron/ Various roles Newsrevue (Canel Cafe Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe) Prince Albert in Made In LDN (Cockpit Theatre); Alfie/Prince Edward H.R.Haitch (Iris Theatre, St. Paul's Actors' Church); Richard in Victor Victoria (Southwark Playhouse).



Emily George - Ensemble

Training: ArtsEd

Credits whilst training include Eileen Evergreen in Nice Work if you Can Get It, Muriel Palmer in Harlequinade and Ensemble/Dance Captain in The Wild Party.

Other credits include Olivier Awards (2019), On the Town (BBC Proms), McDonald's Commercial (2022), directed by Edgar Wright.

Claus marks Emily's professional debut.



Michael trained at ArtsEd. He is a recipient of the Ian Fleming Musical Theatre Award.

Theatre credits include: Les Miserables as Jean Prouvaire/ Cover Marius (Cameron Mackintosh Ltd), The Wedding Singer as Ensemble (Theatre Whilst Training), Kipps - The Half a Sixpence Musical as Uncle Bert (Theatre Whilst Training), Company as Theatre Whilst Training) and Rules for Living as Matthew (Theatre Whilst Training).

Workshop credits include: Reunited (Weighed In Productions) and The Great British Bake Off: The Musical (Mark Goucher Productions).

Concert credits include: The Show Must Go On! in the Graduate Choir (MZG Theatre Productions), The Music of The Night in the ArtsEd Choir (Royal Albert Hall), Olivier Awards 2019 in the ArtsEd Choir (Royal Albert Hall) and Chita Rivera: Live In London in the ArtsEd Choir (Cadogan Hall).

Jessica Lim - Shiegra

Training: Emil Dale Academy, Musical Theatre

Theatre Credits: On-Stage Swing in Zorro the Musical, Princess Peach in Mario: A Super Musical, Muse 1 in Medusa: The Legend.

Credits whilst training: Frau Bergman and Vocal Captain in Spring Awakening, Sarah in Company, Sebastian in The Tempest, Hope Cladwell in Urinetown, Helen Walsingham and Vocal Captain in Half A Sixpence, Dabby Bryant in Our Country's Good.

Training: Dance School of Scotland, Guildford School of Acting (BA Hons)

Theatre: Jan the Sly in Yeast Nation (Southwark Playhouse) Penny Pingleton in Hairspray( London Coliseum); Oklahoma (Royal Albert Hall); Kathy in Singin' in the Rain (Pitlochry FestivalTheatre); Tainted (Workshop); Cinderella in Cinderella (Antony Law); Barbra in Night of the Living Dead (Pleasance Theatre); Cinderella in Cinderella (Mercury Theatre).

Other: In 2014 Mari won the Young Scottish Musical Theatre Performer of the Year.

Corrine Priest - The Fairy Queen

Corrine trained at the London School of Musical Theatre. Whilst training she won The Stephen Sondheim Student Performer of the Year award.

Credits include: Les Miserables (Sondheim Theatre & UK Tour), Les Misérables- The Staged Concert (Sondheim Theatre), Lucy in Can't Stop It (The Other Palace), Lucy in Ushers: The Front of House Musical (Edinburgh Fringe and Arts Theatre), Ghost of Christmas Past in A Christmas Carol (Blackpool Opera House), Amy Thomas in Girlfriends (Union Theatre)

Corrine also recorded the critically acclaimed one-woman song-cycle Heart of Winter, available on iTunes and Spotify.

Twitter: @CorrinePriest.

Emily Tang - Ensemble/cover Fairy Queen

Training: The Musical Theatre Academy

Credits Whilst Training: Ensemble/1st Cover Hud/1st Cover Sheila in Hair; Featured Artist in Something Old, Something New; Roberta/Mum in How To Disappear Completely And Never Be Found

Emily is delighted to be making her professional debut in Claus: The Musical and would like to thank Apollo Artist Management, Annemarie Lewis Thomas and the MTA faculty, and everyone who has continued to support her.

Twitter: @emilytang_x Instagram: @emilyloutang

Alwyne Taylor - Narrator

Theatre includes: The Time Traveller's Wife (Storyhouse, Chester); A Final Farewell (Tara Arts); The Children (English Theatre of Frankfurt); This Beautiful Future (The Yard Theatre); Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens (Criterion Theatre); Flowers of the Forest (Jermyn Street Theatre); Pygmalion, Home, Blithe Spirit -Manchester Evening News Best Actress Award nomination for role as Madame Arcati (Oldham Coliseum); Rhinoceros,The Arsonists (Royal Court); Annie, Peter Pan, David Copperfield, A Small Family Business (West Yorkshire Playhouse); The Sunken Garden (English National Opera); Stallerhof (Southwark Playhouse); Guys and Dolls (National Tour); Platonov (Almeida); A Christmas Carol (Liverpool Playhouse); Once in a Lifetime, Company, Sweet Charity, Accrington Pals

( Library Theatre) - Manchester Evening News Best Actress Award for the season of plays). Chorus of Disapproval; Revengers Comedies; Last of the Red Hot Lovers; The Linden Tree; The Dining Room (The Stephen Joseph Theatre Scarborough).

Film and Television includes: Romantic Getaway (Ranga Bee); The Bower (Marco Alessi); Language Of Love (SVT); The Snowman (Working Title Films); Asylum ( Paramount) The Old Curiosity Shop (Disney); Eastenders (BBC); Midsomer Murders (ITV); Casualty (BBC); Emmerdale (ITV); The Royal (ITV).

Radio includes: Women of an Uncertain Age and The Outside Child for the BBC.

Harry Winchester - Claus

Training: Arts Educational School, London

Professional Theatre: PETER PAN (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, London); THE PIRATE QUEEN (London Coliseum); A LETTER TO HARVEY MILK (Waterloo East Theatre, London); STILES AND DREWE'S THREE LITTLE PIGS (Underbelly Festival and Turbine Theatre Jetty, London); LOHENGRIN (Royal Opera House, London); I WISH MY LIFE WERE LIKE A MUSICAL (Gilded Balloon, Edinburgh); PETER PAN (Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury); ALADDIN (Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury); ALADDIN (Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham); HAPPY EVER AFTER (Lighthouse, Poole); WE'LL HAVE TO DO IT AGAIN THEN, WON'T WE? (Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury); MY MENTAL BREAKDOWN - A MUSICAL (Turbine Theatre, London); FERRIS AND MILNES' CHRISTMAS CRACKER (The Ambassadors Theatre, London)

Film and Television: THE PURSUIT OF LOVE (Amazon Studios, BBC); KINGDOM (Short film); TFI FRIDAY - CHRISTMAS SPECIAL (Channel 4)

Workshops: TAINTED, THE SOFT CELL MUSICAL (The Vaults Theatre, London); TOYS THE MUSICAL (London)

Concerts and corporate: THE OLIVIER AWARDS (The Royal Albert Hall); DISNEY'S BROADWAY HITS (The Royal Albert Hall); ONE ENCHANTED EVENING (Glastonbury Abbey); A GREAT BRITISH DAY OUT (The British Embassy, Dubai); THE ARTSED INTERNATIONAL LAUNCH (Marriot Marqius Weslodge, Dubai)



Social media: @HarryWinchUK

Training: Arts Educational Schools London.

Theatre includes: 101 DALMATIANS (Regents Park Open Air Theatre); KÄRLEK SKONAR INGEN (LOVE SPARES NOBODY) (Gothenburg Opera House -GöteborgsOperan); JULIA CAPULET (Lilla Beddinge Teater); ÖGONBLICK (Sommarlund); COMPANY (Broadway Workshop); ASSASSINS (Watermill Theatre/Nottingham Playhouse); A MIDSUMMER NIGHT´S DREAM (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre);KISS ME KATE (Sheffield Crucible); TO PAINT THE EARTH (Southwark Playhouse); RETURN TO THE FORBIDDEN PLANET (Upstairs at the Gatehouse); CABARET (Arts Educational Schools London).

Television includes:LOTTA PÅ LISEBERG - KÄRLEK SKONAR INGEN (TV4); The National Television Awards 2019 (ITV); SO AWKWARD (CBBC).

Film includes: UNITY OF OPPOSITES (Short Film- FANGO Produktion, FILM I VÄST); 03:03 (Short Film -tretvåfilm)

Recordings includes: DEAD OR ALIVE (Malmö Opera) KNIFE OF SHAME (Nox Studios)

Awards includes: Simon was nominated for The Stage Debut Award for Best Actor in a Musical and an Offie for Best Male Performance in a Supporting Role for the role of Ariel in Return to the Forbidden Planet.