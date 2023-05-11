George Maguire, Karen Mav, Lifford Shillingford, Anton Stephans & Tara Lee Star In TARANTINO LIVE: FOX FORCE FIVE & THE TYRANNY OF EVIL MEN

Los Angeles' award-winning unconventional theatrical team for the record presents the European debut of their smash-hit show beginning 6 June.

By:
Tarantino Live: Fox Force Five & The Tyranny of Evil Men premieres this summer at Riverside Studios, with a 10-week season at Studio 2 at the Hammersmith venue, playing from 6 June - 13 August, with a press night on Tuesday, 13 June.

The show is a one-of-a-kind, adrenaline-fueled, genre-bending theatrical performance, combining Tarantino's most iconic film scenes with live rock 'n' roll renditions of songs pulled straight from his legendary film albums; less a traditional movie-based musical, more a character driven concert that seamlessly merges the world of Hollywood and musical theatre into a 360-degree live-concert experience. For more information about tickets and the show, please visit: Click Here.

Follow the "Fox Force Five"-a group of fierce female superwomen popularized by Pulp Fiction-as they join forces to take care of business and fight the Tyranny of Evil Men with Tarantino's quintessential soundtrack in the background.

The cinematic, rock n roll playground stars actress and singer/songwriter Tara Lee leading 'THE FOX FORCE FIVE' as "Mia" from Pulp Fiction (and her alter ego 'Beatrix Kiddo' from Kill Bill). She's joined by two-time Olivier Award-winner George Maguire as "Vincent" (a mashup of 'Vincent Vega' from Pulp Fiction, 'Rick Dalton'' from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and 'Mr. Pink' from Reservoir Dogs), West End's Dreamgirls Karen Mav as the iconic "Jackie Brown", X Factor UK favorite Anton Stephans as "Jules" from Pulp Fiction (also plays 'Ordell' from Jackie Brown), from Britain's Got Talent and chart-topping singer of the group Artful Dodger Lifford Shillingford plays "Marsellus" from Pulp Fiction (also plays 'Django' from Django Unchained), West End's Jersey Boys and Mamma Mia! star Mark Isherwood as "Bill" (a mix of the title character from Kill Bill, 'Col. Hans Landa' from Inglourious Basterds, & two Stuntmen: 'Mike' from Death Proof and 'Cliff' from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and James Byous as "Butch" from Pulp Fiction (also plays 'Lt. Aldo Raine' from Inglourious Basterds and 'Dr. King Schultz' from Django Unchained).

The other 'FOXES' will be brought to life by the powerhouse vocals of Maeva Feitelson as "Fabienne" from Pulp Fiction (also plays her alter ego 'Shosanna Dreyfus' from Inglourious Basterds), Cleo Caetano as "Butterfly" from Death Proof (and her alter ego 'Santanico Pandemonium' from From Dusk Till Dawn), Sha Dessi as "O-ren Ishii" from Kill Bill (also plays Pussycat from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Katie Tonkinson as "Sadie" from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Samara Casteallo as "Nikki" (inspired by Vernita Green's daughter in Kill Bill, the imagined hero of a future Kill Bill 3).

Battling alongside the 'FOXES' are dynamos Ben Mabberley as "Tex" from Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, and Samuel Nicholas as "Marvin" from Pulp Fiction.

The vintage rock band of Reservoir Dogs is lead by Alexander Zane playing the role of "Clarence" (inspired by QT's very first film My Best Friend's Birthday, and first Hollywood script True Romance).

Tarantino Live is adapted by Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda. Directed by Anderson Davis, associate directed and choreographed by Sumie Maeda, musical supervision and arrangements by Jesse Vargas, vocal design by Tony Nominee AnnMarie Milazzo, scenic design by Emmy Award winner Matthew Steinbrenner, lighting design by Chris Davey, sound design by Ben Harrison, costume design by Steve Mazurek, video design by Perry Freeze, casting by Harry Blumenau, and produced by "For The Record" Founder/Executive Producer Shane Scheel, UK Executive Producer Paul Crewes and UK Producer Gareth Richards.




