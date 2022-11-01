George Devine Award 2022 Shortlist Announced

The George Devine Award has announced its 2022 Shortlist of nine playwrights. Formed in 1966 in memory of the Royal Court's founding Artistic Director George Devine, the Award is recognised as one of the most prestigious in new writing and seeks to shine a light on a playwright of promise. The winner will receive a prize of £15,000 in support of their future as a playwright. Former winners include Alice Birch, Lucy Prebble, Rory Mullarkey, Daniel Ward and Diana Nneka Atuona whose 2019-winning play TROUBLE IN BUTETOWN will premiere at The Donmar Warehouse next year.

2022 Award judge and BAFTA-nominated stage & screen actor Leah Harvey said:

'The 2022 shortlist is filled with talented playwrights. Each play offers something special, and gives us plenty to talk about in our discussions. It's a joy to take part in uplifting these unique voices coming up in our industry.'~

The 2022 Shortlist is:

Mojisola Adebayo for STARS

Nathaniel Brimmer-Beller for BLOOD RED APPLES AND DEEP GOLD HONEY

Babirye Bukilwa for the master's house

Karim Khan for BROWN BOYS SWIM

Iman Qureshi for THE MINISTRY OF LESBIAN AFFAIRS

Francesca Martinez for ALL OF US

Joel Tan for NO PARTICULAR ORDER

Ruby Thomas for LINCK & MULHÄHN

Tyrell Williams for RED PITCH