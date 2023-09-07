Gals Aloud Will Partner With The Christie Charity To Fundraise For Their Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal in New Concert

The concert is on Saturday 16 September.

By: Sep. 07, 2023

Next week, Saturday 16 September, GALS ALOUD are returning to the West End with a brand-new concert, starring RuPaul's Drag Race stars Cheryl Hole and Kitty Scott-Claus Claus (Masterchef, Queen of the Night), and drag superstars HERR, OPHELIA LOVE, KYRAN THRAXX, and YSHEE BLACK. Producers TuckShop are pleased to announce that they are partnering with The Christie Charity to raise awareness and funds the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal. Audiences can both donate to the fundraiser online Click Here, and also donate in person at the GALS ALOUD show on 16 September at the Lyric Theatre, Shaftesbury Avenue.

A spokesperson from The Christie Charity said, "We are extremely excited that Gals Aloud have chosen to support The Christie Charity and the Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal. This type of support means so much to us, and funds donated will find new ways to identify the risk of breast cancer in young women earlier and stop it cutting lives short. We are truly grateful for Tuck Shop Productions and Gals Aloud support"

BCAN-RAY (Breast Cancer Risk Assessment in Young Women was set up following Sarah's dying wish to find new ways to spot the signs of the disease earlier and stop it cutting lives like hers short.

Drag Race finalist Kitty Scott- said "I am SO excited for Gals Aloud to be heading back to the West End! We always have the best time doing this show and we are really pleased to be able to support the vital work The Christie Charity. We'll be doing our thing in honor of darling Sarah this year!”

Cheryl Hole added “It is always such an honour to perform on the West End, it's been almost a year since I was last there and I'm so excited to be back performing in my favourite show alongside some of my favourite people in the world. This show is so joyous, fun and a celebration of the group who made me the artist I am today. ”

The greatest girl band of the millennium, Girls Aloud,, are back as you've never seen them before as this fierce, funny and fabulous DRAG extravaganza returns to the West End for one night only at the Lyric Theatre.

Join Nadine, Cheryl, Sarah, Nicola, and Kimberley in this hilarious tribute show paying homage to the highs and lows the fab five, and the return of the one and only Javine!

Christopher Clegg, founder of TuckShop and director of Gals Aloud said, “We have been itching to get the incredible GALS ALOUD back to the West End stage, after selling out venues across the country, and a smash hit night at the Garrick Theatre in 2021, expect a camp night of nonsense packed with the hits of one of the most iconic girl bands ever.”

Featuring all the hits of Girls Aloud, classic solo singles, awkward tv appearances, missing passports, cloakroom attendant altercations and much more. This is a show you do not want to miss!




