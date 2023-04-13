GYPSY and THE BAND'S VISIT to be Screened at the V&A's 2023 Performance Festival, Celebrating Musical Theatre

The V&A Museum is to hold a Performance Festival that will "explore and deconstruct musical theatre".

Running from 22 April 2023, there will be a wide variety of special events, workshops, talks and tours. Events will include a Music and Movement Workshop based on Frozen and a drop-in prop design studio.

As part of the festival, a variety of archived musicals will be screened in free events. They are as follows:

- 13.45 to 16:00 on 22 April - Spring Awakening, first seen at the Almeida Theatre, directed by Rupert Goold. It was recorded live in January 2022.

- 13.45 to 16:00 on 23 April - Tokyo Rose, written by Maryhee Yoon and Cara Baldwin and recorded live by the V&A at Southwark Plahouse in October 2021.

- 13.45 to 15.45 on 24 April - The Scottsboro Boys, with a book by David Thompson, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb. It was directed by Susan Stroman at the Garrick Theatre, London, and recorded live in February 2015.

- 13.45 to 16.15 on 25 April - Gypsy starring Imelda Staunton, directed by Jonathan Kent at the Savoy Theatre and recorded live in August 2015.

- 13.45 to 16.15 on 26 April - The Color Purple, penned by Marsha Norman and Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. This production was directed by Tinuke Craig at Curve in Leicester, and recorded live in July 2019.

- 13.45 to 16.15 on 27 April - Caroline, or Change, penned by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by Tony Kushner. Directed by Michael Longhurst, it was recorded live in January 2019 at the Playhouse Theatre.

- 13.45 to 16.25 on 28 April - American Psycho, filmed at the Almeida Theatre and directed by Rupert Goold. It has music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik and book by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

- 13.45 to 16.40 on 29 April - Billy Elliot, filmed at the Victoria Palace Theatre, London and recorded live by the V&A in July 2008.

- 13.45 to 15.30 on 30 April - The Band's Visit, with music and lyrics are by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses. It was directed by Michael Longhurst and recorded live at The Donmar Warehouse in November 2022.

V&A Performance Festival 2023 Opens Saturday, 22 April 2023. Click here for more information.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner