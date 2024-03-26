GRACE PERVADES and AS YOU LIKE IT Set For The Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Royal Bath has announce the opening productions of the Ralph Fiennes / Theatre Royal Bath season taking place from June 2025.

The season opens with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, GRACE PERVADES. The play, to be directed by Jeremy Herrin, and co-produced with his company Second Half Productions, tells the extraordinary story of Henry Irving and Ellen Terry, the greatest stars of the Victorian stage, and Ellen's troubled and brilliant children - Edith Craig and Edward Gordon Craig – who made their own profound contribution to the development of British theatre. Ralph Fiennes will play Henry Irving.

The season continues with William Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT directed by Ralph Fiennes and starring Gloria Obianyo as Rosalind and Harriet Walter as Jaques.

Bob Crowley will design both productions.

Further productions as part of the season will be announced in due course.

GRACE PERVADES by David Hare

Friday 27 June – Saturday 19 July 2025

Press Night Thursday 3 July 2025

AS YOU LIKE IT by William Shakespeare

Friday 15 August – Saturday 6 September 2025

Press Night Thursday 21 August 2025

Tickets go on sale to Theatre Royal Bath Priority Bookers at 10am on Wednesday 27 March 2024.