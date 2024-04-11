GOOD, Starring David Tennant, Will Air on the BBC and iPlayer

The play will be broadcast on Sunday 21 April, 2024.
Good news! Good, starring David Tennant, will soon be broadcast on the BBC and BBC iPlayer. In 2022, Tennant made a much-anticipated return to the West End in a blistering reimagining of CP Taylor’s renowned and powerful political play, filmed live on stage by National Theatre during its sell-out run.
The play was previously broadcast to cinemas around the world from National Theatre Live in 2023.
Professor John Halder is a 'good' man. But 'good' men must adapt to survive. As the world faces its second world war, the intelligent and music-loving German professor finds himself pulled into a movement with unthinkable consequences.
Olivier Award-winner Dominic Cooke directs British playwright C.P. Taylor’s chilling tale, with a cast that also features Elliot Levey and Sharon Small.
Good will be available on the BBC iPlayer on Sunday, 21 April 2024 and will air on BBC Four at 10pm.
