GIRAFFES CAN'T DANCE Comes to Curve and Rose Theatre Kingston

Curve announces the title of its 2019 Christmas show for children and their families, a brand-new production based on the number one best-selling picture book by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees, Giraffes Can't Dance. The show will be produced in association with Hachette Children's Group and Coolabi Group and will run in the Curve's 300-seat studio from 9 to 31 Dec this year.

Giraffes Can't Dance has been delighting children for over 20 years. It was first published by Orchard Books (part of the Hachette Children's Group) in 1999 and has gone on to be translated into 34 languages, selling millions of copies worldwide. Hachette Children's Group holds global stage rights in Giraffes Can't Dance.

Having opened this Christmas at Curve, the stage adaptation of the book will perform across Easter at Rose Theatre Kingston from 8 to 19 Apr, before embarking on a national tour.

Following the success of their previous work for children including Dr Seuss's Cat in the Hat and Roald Dahl favourites George's Marvellous Medicine, The Twits and The Witches, Giraffes Can't Dance will see Curve and Rose Theatre Kingston come together once again as co-producers to create live story-telling for children and young people at its finest.

Gerald the Giraffe longs to go to the great Jungle Dance, but how can he join in when he doesn't know how to tango or two-step? Everyone knows that giraffes can't dance!

But with a little help from a wise and kind cricket, Gerald discovers his rhythm - because sometimes when you're different, you just need a different song!

Carrying the important and universal message of acceptance and self-belief, the sensitive and nuanced storytelling of Giraffes Can't Dance is perfect for young children, who will be encouraged to dance to their own tune with Gerald the Giraffe and company of five actors playing warthogs, lions, rhinos chimps and, of course, the violin-playing cricket.

Speaking about the production, Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said:

"Giraffes really can dance! Giles Andreae's world is richly imaginative and a beautifully colourful account of the giraffe who finds his dancing shoes and unique freedom of expression, making it a perfect Christmas treat for the little ones. With West Side Story playing opposite this world premiere stage production of Giraffes Can't Dance, it really is the Christmas season of love, dance and music for all the family at Curve this Christmas."

Jerry Gunn, Executive Producer of Rose Theatre Kingston said:

"Having been a firm favourite on children's bookshelves for the last twenty years, we're absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with Curve and Simon Friend Ltd to bring this incredible story to the Rose stage in Easter 2020. Giraffes Can't Dance is a truly timeless tale about doing your own thing, having confidence in yourself and persevering. Bringing to life a whole host of relatable, but 'larger' than life characters this production will thrill families of all ages and guarantee to have you dancing in the aisles."

Illustrator Guy Parker-Rees says:

"I remember trying out lots of dance moves in the mirror to illustrate this book. I can't wait to see how this rather brilliant stage company brings it all to life."

Recommended for Ages 3 - 6 years, Curve will also be creating a number of workshops for children to accompany the production, encouraging young people to creatively explore the show through dancing and dramatic activities.

Tickets for Giraffes Can't Dance go on sale to Curve Friends and Supporters on 10 Jun, to Members on 12 Jun, Groups on 15 Jun and on general sale on 17 Jun, all at 12noon. Tickets can be purchased online at www.curveonline.co.uk, in person at Curve's Box Office, or over the phone on 0116 242 3595.





