GHOST STORIES Will Transfer to the West End in October

Ghost Stories is returning! According to The Stage, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's production is to return for a three-month run at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End.

Ghost Stories was previously seen at the Lyric Hammersmith earlier this year. The West End transfer begins performances on October 3.

Press night will be on October 9, and it is scheduled to run until January 4, with casting to be announced.

Ghost Stories is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Smith and Brant Theatricals and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Read more on The Stage.

Learn more about the Lyric Hammersmith production of Ghost Stories in BroadwayWorld's previous story here.





