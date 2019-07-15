GHOST STORIES Will Transfer to the West End in October

Jul. 15, 2019  
GHOST STORIES Will Transfer to the West End in October

Ghost Stories is returning! According to The Stage, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson's production is to return for a three-month run at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End.

Ghost Stories was previously seen at the Lyric Hammersmith earlier this year. The West End transfer begins performances on October 3.

Press night will be on October 9, and it is scheduled to run until January 4, with casting to be announced.

Ghost Stories is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Smith and Brant Theatricals and the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

Read more on The Stage.

Learn more about the Lyric Hammersmith production of Ghost Stories in BroadwayWorld's previous story here.



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look at HANSEL AND GRETEL at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre
  • ALADDIN Celebrates Third Birthday At London's Prince Edward Theatre
  • Photo Flash: First Look at BITTER WHEAT Starring John Malkovich
  • Lynette Linton Announces Her First Season At The Bush Theatre
  • Dame Judi Dench, Dan Stevens, and Isla Fisher Will Lead BLITHE SPIRIT Film Re-Imagining
  • Photo Flash: Broadway and West End Stars From The Past And Present At WEST END LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup