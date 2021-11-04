GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL Breaks Lyric Theatre Box Office Record

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical has broken the box office record at the Lyric Theatre for the highest grossing week last week. The producers of the show have released the following statement:

Marley's message of love and unity is as powerful and important now as it always has been. Giving audiences joy and strength through Bob's extraordinary story is a privilege. The Lyric Theatre is full every night with vibed-up fans of Bob and brand new theatregoers. We invite everyone to come to the Lyric and feel the vibrations and spirit in the air. One love! As Bob would say "Mi fight wid music!"

From the hills of rural Jamaica, armed only with his overwhelming talent and righteous beliefs, Bob Marley applied himself with resolute determination to achieve international acclaim for his prophetic musical message - a gospel of love and unity. Lose yourself to the rhythm of 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and many more.

The full cast includes: Arinzé Kene (Bob Marley), Daniel Bailey, Craig Blake, Charles Blyth, Gabrielle Brooks (Rita Marley), Melissa Brown Taylor (Marcia Griffiths), Maxwell Cole, Athena Collins, Michael Duke, Kimmy Edwards, Raphael Estavia, Henry Faber, Cannon Hay, Shanay Holmes (Cindy Breakspeare), Savanna Jeffrey, Natey Jones (Peter Tosh), Sophia Mackay (Judy Mowatt), Rohan Pinnock-Hamilton, Cleopatra Rey, Julene Robinson, Jacade Simpson (Bunny Wailer), Nate Simpson, Archie Smith, Declan Spaine, Jaime Tait, Teddy Wills.