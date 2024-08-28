GALS NIGHT IN: A POP CABARET Announced At The New Wimbledon Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What Do Beyonce, Chappell Roan And Ariana Grande All Have In Common? They Are Just Some Of The Incredible Artists Included In The Setlist For Gals Night In: A Pop Cabaret At The New Wimbledon Theatre On 18th September 2024.

Spanning the musical works of Taylor Swift all the way to Adele, there's something for everyone at this acoustic, slumber party themed music night.

The cast includes some incredible emerging vocalists including Eden Hunter, Tiana Biscuit, Danni Bartlett, Maddie McGawley, Jade Johnson, Ella Fae, Jessica Corrigan, Charlie Weldon, Lewis Snell, Ava Fletcher, Laura Bird and Christy Gilbert.

Tickets available here https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/gals-night-in-a-pop-cabaret/new-wimbledon-theatre/

