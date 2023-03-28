Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Further Casting Set For THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL in the West End

The production will open at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End on 1 November, with previews from 7 October 2023.

Mar. 28, 2023  

Joining the previously announced David Hunter (Henry) and Joanna Woodward (Clare) in the West End cast of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical will be Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse and Ross Dawes as Henry's Dad. The world premiere production of The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Niffenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin, will open at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End on 1 November, with previews from 7 October 2023. Further casting is to be announced.

With a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart and additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst. As with David Hunter and Joanna Woodward, Tim Mahendran, Hiba Elchikhe and Ross Dawes will be reprising the roles they played in Chester in October 2022.

Tim Mahendran played the regular role of Nelly in Channel 4's comedy The Horne Section last year and previously appeared in Channel 4's Stath Lets Flats. He made his professional debut in Spring Awakening, directed by Luke Sheppard, before playing Raj in The Midnight Children for Chichester Festival Theatre and Francois in the original cast of & Juliet in the West End.

Hiba Elchikhe's credits include Pritti Pasha in Everybody's Talking About Jamie (West End & LA), Millennials (The Other Palace), Secretary in Lift (Southwark Playhouse), Brooklyn in Brooklyn The Musical (Greenwich Theatre), Fiver (Southwark Playhouse), Antony & Cleopatra (National Theatre), Princess Jasmine in Aladdin (Australia), Mrs Santiago/Understudy Molly in Ghost the Musical (Asia) and The Sound Of Music: Live (ITV).

Ross Dawes can currently be seen in Disney's Newsies at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. His West End credits include The Phantom of the Opera, Girl from the North Country, the original cast of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Shrek the Musical, Passion, Spamalot, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Starlight Express and Saturday Night Fever.

Henry and Clare's relationship is like no other. And yet, it's like all others. Clare is a talented sculptor and Henry is - well - a time traveller. They meet, fall in love, and marry - but not in that order. Flung apart by time but united by love, Henry is always trying to get back to Clare. Their journey is one of resilience, impossibilities and trying to hold on to each other when everything is pulling you apart.

The Time Traveller's Wife: The Musical is a joyous, uplifting celebration of the strange wonder of love, however and whenever we experience it. The musical weaves a heart-breaking and soaring original musical score by multi Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with one of the most beloved novels of the last 50 years. All couples ask how to truly know one another, to trust, to commit, to build a family, to work at something bigger than ourselves. Not all of us are time travellers. How do you love across time?

With a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan, the production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst and designed by Anna Fleischle, with choreography by Shelley Maxwell, lighting design by Lucy Carter and Rory Beaton, illusions by Chris Fisher, video design by Andrzej Goulding, sound design by Richard Brooker, sound FX design by Pete Malkin, musical supervision & arrangement by Nick Finlow, orchestrations by Malcolm Edmonstone and wigs, hair and make-up design by Susanna Peretz. Casting will be by Grindrod Burton Casting. It will be produced by Colin Ingram, InTheatre Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Teresa Tsai, Crossroads Live, by special arrangement with Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.




