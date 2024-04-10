Further Casting Set For KISS ME, KATE Starring Stephanie J. Block

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Further casting has been announced for one of the all-time classic musical comedies, KISS ME, KATE, which is making a long awaited return to the London stage this summer for a strictly limited 15-week run from 4th June until 14th September at the Barbican Theatre.

Joining the star-studded line-up for this summer’s blockbuster is a talented cast of actors with a wealth of West End credits. The role of Hattie will be played by Josie Benson, Paul will be played by Jack Butterworth and the role of Harry Trevor/Baptista will be played by Jude Owusu. Hortensio/Ensemble will be played by Carl Au, Gremio/Ensemble will be played by Jordan Crouch, Ralph/Ensemble will be played by Gary Milner and the role of Pops/Ensemble will be played by James Hume. The full ensemble comprises, Alisha Capon, Shani Cator, Maya de Faria, Amelia Kinu Muus, Jacqui Jameson, Lucas Koch, Alex Lodge, Nell Martin, Anna McGarahan, John Stacey and Harrison Wilde. Swings are Robin Kent, Barry Drummond, Emily Goodenough and Maddie Harper.

KISS ME, KATE will star the multi-award-winning Adrian Dunbar (Ridley, Line of Duty) making his musical theatre debut as Fred Graham / Petruchio and Broadway musical superstar and Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block (Into The Woods, The Cher Show, 9 To 5) making her West End debut as Lilli Vanessi / Katharine.

They star alongside Charlie Stemp (Crazy For You, Mary Poppins), playing Bill Calhoun, Rising star Georgina Onuorah (The Wizard of Oz / Oklahoma!) will play Lois Lane / Biancam, Hammed Animashaun (A Midsummer Night’s Dream / Black Ops) and Nigel Lindsay (Victoria / Shrek The Musical) who are the singing hilarious gangsters and recently announced acting legend Peter Davison (Dr Who / All Creatures Great and Small) who will take on the role of the General in this highly anticipated show of the summer.

Producer Howard Panter said: “I am thrilled we have brought together an exceptional ensemble of actors to complete the stellar cast for this summer’s hottest musical. With some of the finest talent from the West End, they will undoubtedly bring immense joy to Barbican audiences. Plus a full-scale orchestra performing Cole Porter’s sensational classics and incredible choreography, KISS ME, KATE promises to be an absolute treat!”

Directed by Bartlett Sher (The King and I, South Pacific and To Kill A Mockingbird), this all-star creative team have collectively won a remarkable 20 Tony awards between them. The dynamic team includes renowned choreographer Anthony Van Laast, accomplished costume designer Catherine Zuber and leading set designer Michael Yeargan. With music and lyrics by Cole Porter and the original book by Bella & Samuel Spewack, this new production promises a symphony of wit, charm and musical brilliance. With a company of over 50, including a full-scale orchestra, and featuring Cole Porter classics such as ‘Another Op'nin', Another Show’, ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare’, ‘Tom, Dick or Harry’ and ‘It’s Too Darn Hot’ - KISS ME, KATE is the perfect musical spectacle for 2024.

The musical farce which brilliantly showcases Cole Porter’s razor-sharp wit, won Best Musical at the Tony Awards. It’s a sophisticated, ferociously funny, show within a show – which whisks you into a world of backstage chaos and romantic entanglements as a theatre company attempt to put on a production of Shakespeare's 'The Taming of the Shrew’. The battle of the sexes takes centre stage as former spouses feud, only to find the off-stage antics rival the drama on-stage. Throw in a number of cases of mistaken identity, confused love, gangsters and a spectacular tap routine and you get...KISS ME, KATE.



