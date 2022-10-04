Fun-Filled Festive Programme Comes To Ally Pally This Winter

Alexandra Palace is all set for a festive spectacular kicking off this November with activities on offer for all ages including ice skating, theatre, pantomime and Santa's Grotto, plus the world famous darts!

Enter the Palace's beautiful Victorian Theatre and be transported to New York 1929, a city full of mobsters, showgirls and dreamers. That's right, splurge guns at the ready because Bugsy Malone The Musical (3 Dec-15 Jan) is coming to town! Packed with instantly recognisable songs from Oscar-winner Paul Williams including My Name is Tallulah, You Give A Little Love and Fat Sam's Grand Slam, this fun-filled and riotous musical comedy offers the perfect festive treat for all the family.

As you make your way to the theatre, festive lights, decorations, and carol singing will transform our East Court. Here you will find our Santa's Grotto (2-23 Dec) where children can meet, receive a gift from and have their photos taken with the big man in red.

Skating is a year-round activity at Ally Pally, but the ice rink feels particularly merry at Christmas time and gives an opportunity for a full-on festive day out. Book onto one of our Christmas Skate Sessions or Christmas Club de Fromage Discos and enjoy whizzing around the rink to your favourite Christmas tunes, followed by a mulled wine, Baileys hot chocolate, and mince pie in our festive East Court Café.

Our beloved annual pantomime on ice is back and this year Ally Pally Amateur Productions presents a magical re-telling of the story of Rapunzel (5-12 December) by The Brothers Grimm put on by a cast of home-grown talent of all ages and Disney on Ice professionals.

On the west side of the Palace we welcome back the raucous Cazoo World Darts Championships (15 Dec-3 Jan) for the 29th staging of this prestigious event. Although tickets are well and truly sold out, we couldn't talk about Christmas without mentioning the darts and look forward to another star-studded field and some ridiculous fancy dress!

We're delighted to say that Christmas at Ally Pally has something for everyone. Make a day of it, make a night of it, make a day and night of it, Ally Pally looks forward to welcoming you back for a Christmas celebration to remember.