Full Company Announced for THE INQUIRY at Chichester Festival Theatre

The full cast has been announced for the world premiere of THE INQUIRY by Harry Davies at Chichester’s Minerva Theatre, where an extra week of performances has been added. The production now runs from 13 October – 11 November (press night: 17 October).
 
Deborah Findlay, John Heffernan and Malcolm Sinclair lead the company, alongside Shazia Nicholls, Macy Nyman, Nicholas Rowe and Stephanie Street, directed by Joanna Bowman.
 
The Inquiry is a gripping drama about the pernicious collision between politics, justice and ambition.
 
MP Arthur Gill is one of Westminster's rising stars. Still in his 30s, he’s just become the Secretary of State for Justice, assuming the role of Lord Chancellor too; and with a leadership race on the horizon, he’s a favourite to be the next Prime Minister.
 
But there’s a problem. An inquiry headed by Lady Justice Deborah Wingate is on the brink of publishing its findings about a public health disaster: a scandal that happened on Gill’s watch when he was environment minister. As leaks multiply and the waters grow murkier, how far will he go to hide his past and protect his future?
 
Harry Davies is a writer and an investigative reporter for The Guardian; this is his first play. Joanna Bowman (Sing Yer Heart Out for the Lads, Festival 2022) directs.
 
Deborah Findlay makes a welcome return to Chichester (where she last appeared in Separate Tables) as Lady Justice Wingate. Her award-winning theatre work encompasses extensive roles at The National Theatre, Donmar Warehouse and Royal Court; including recently, Orlando (West End) and The Children (Royal Court and Broadway), for which she received a Tony nomination. Her screen work includes three series of The Split, Romeo and Juliet, The Lady in the Van and Making Noise Quietly.
 
John Heffernan makes his Chichester debut as Arthur Gill. His many leading theatre roles include Benedick in Much Ado About Nothing, Saint George in Saint George and the Dragon and the title role in Edward II for The National Theatre, and the title role in Oppenheimer for the RSC and in the West End. His film and television work includes Becoming Elizabeth, The Pursuit of Love, Dracula, Collateral, The Crown, Dickensian, Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell and The Duke.
 
Malcolm Sinclair has previously appeared at Chichester in This House (also West End), Rattigan’s Nijinsky and as General Eisenhower in Pressure, which also transferred to the West End and Toronto, for which he was nominated for an Olivier Award. His extensive theatre work includes As You Like  It (RSC) and The Habit of Art (National Theatre), while his many television appearances include Andor: A Star Wars Story, Midsomer Murders and Silk.
 
The cast is completed by Shazia Nicholls (Paradise Now!, Antigone); Macy Nyman (Plenty, The Stepmother at CFT); Nicholas Rowe (A Spy Among Friends, A Very British Scandal); and Stephanie Street (Quiz, Our Generation at CFT & West End/NT).
 
The Inquiry will be designed by Max Jones, with lighting by Mark Henderson, sound by Christopher Shutt, movement by Yarit Dor and casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG.

The Inquiry is at Chichester Festival Theatre from 13 October – 11 November




