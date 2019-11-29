Full Casting Confirmed For the UK Tour of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE

Everybody's Talking About Jamie, the smash-hit, critically acclaimed West End musical has announced the full casting for its first ever UK tour.

The cast will include the previously announced Layton Williams (Bad Education, Beautiful People, Billy Elliot the Musical) who currently stars as Jamie in the West End and EastEnders' much-loved Shane Richie who played Hugo/Loco Channelle in the West End earlier in 2019. They are joined by Shobna Gulati (Coronation Street, Dinnerladies, Eveybody's Talking about Jamie West End and upcoming film) as Ray and George Sampson (winner of Britain's Got Talent) as Dean.

Further cast includes Amy Ellen Richardson (Margaret New), Lara Denning (Miss Hedge), Sharan Phull (Pritti Pasha), Cameron Johnson (Sandra Bullock / Jamie's Dad), John Paul McCue (Laika Virgin), Rhys Taylor (Tray Sophisticay), Richard Appiah-Sarpong (Cy), Simeon Beckett (Levi), Kazmin Borrer (Vicki), Ellis Brownhill (Mickey), Jodie Knight (Fatimah), Jessica Meegan (Bex), Talia Palamathanan (Becca), Adam Taylor (Sayid), Alex Hetherington (Swing), Emma Robotham-Hunt (Swing), Ellie Leah (Understudy) and Garry Lee (Understudy).

Nica Burns, Producer of Everybody's Talking About Jamie said: "We are delighted that our first national tour of Everybody's Talking About Jamie is packed with West End stars. Three hot off the Apollo stage who are joined by a host of super- talented performers from other West End casts, from The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole to Matilda The Musical and Scrooge. It's fantastic to welcome George Sampson who shot to fame as the youngest person to win Britain's Got Talent at the tender age of 14. Together they will give you a fun, funny and fabulous evening."

Layton, Shane and Shobna will be reprising their roles from the West End production. Shobna will also be starring as Ray in the film version of Everybody's Talking About Jamie which will be released in cinemas in October 2020.

The tour commences in February 2020 in Sheffield, where the show is set and first opened four years ago. Everybody's Talking About Jamie continues to run at the Apollo Theatre in the West End where it is currently booking until 29 August 2020.

Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.

Jamie doesn't quite fit in.

Jamie is terrified about the future.

Jamie is going to be a sensation.

Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.

Tour Dates

Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

8 February - 29 February 2020

Website: www.sheffieldtheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 0114 249 6000



3 March - 7 March 2020

Website:

Box Office: 0131 529 6000 Festival Theatre, Edinburgh3 March - 7 March 2020Website: www.capitaltheatres.com Box Office: 0131 529 6000

Derngate Theatre, Northampton

10 March - 14 March 2020

Website: www.royalandderngate.co.uk

Box Office: 01604 624 811

The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham

16 March - 21 March 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 3011

The Marlowe, Canterbury

23 March - 28 March 2020

Website: www.marlowetheatre.com

Box Office: 01227 787787

Theatre Royal, Newcastle

30 March - 4 April 2020

Website: www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Box Office: 08448 11 21 21

Theatre Royal, Brighton

6 April - 11 April 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 7650

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

20 April - 25 April 2020

Website: www.trch.co.uk

Box Office: 0115 989 5555

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

28 April - 2 May 2020

Website: www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Box Office: 01224 641122

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

5 May - 9 May 2020

Website: www.venuecymru.co.uk

Box Office: 01492 872000

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

12 May - 16 May 2020

Website: www.mayflower.org.uk

Box Office: 02380 711811

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

18 May - 23 May 2020

Website: www.wmc.org.uk

Box Office: 029 2063 6464

On general sale 5 August 2019

Theatre Royal, Norwich

1 June - 6 June 2020

Website: www.theatreroyalnorwich.co.uk

Box Office: 01603 63 00 00

On sale soon



8 June - 13 June 2020

Website:

Box Office: 0844 871 7648 King's Theatre, Glasgow8 June - 13 June 2020Website: www.atgtickets.com Box Office: 0844 871 7648

Liverpool Empire Theatre, Liverpool

16 June - 20 June 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.com

Box Office: 0844 871 3017

Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

23 June - 27 June 2017

Website: www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Box Office: 01902 42 92 12

The Curve, Leicester

29 June - 4 July 2020

Website: www.curveonline.co.uk

Box Office: 0116 242 3595

The New Victoria, Woking

6 July - 11 July 2020

Website: www.atgtickets.co.uk

Box Office: 0844 871 7645

Leeds Grand Theatre, Leeds

13 July - 18 July 2020

Website: www.leedsgrandtheatre.com

Box Office: 0844 848 2700

The Lowry, Salford

21 July - 1 August 2020

Website: www.thelowry.com

Box Office: 0343 208 6000

Koninklijk Theater Carré, Amsterdam

4 August - 16 August 2020

Website: www.carre.nl

Box Office: 0900 - 25 25 255





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You